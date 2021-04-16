Sonoma County jobless rate drops to 6.0% in March

Sonoma County’s unemployment rate decreased to 6.0% in March, marking a downward trend as the local economy continued to open up with coronavirus cases falling and vaccinations increasing.

The local jobless rate dropped from a revised 6.3% in February, the state Employment Development Department reported Friday, continuing the decline from the winter spike in COVID-19 cases that had forced more store closures and increased unemployment.

The county added 600 jobs last month for an overall workforce of 226,600, the department reported. That figure is still 19,400 fewer jobs from March 2020 at a time right before the full effects of the pandemic struck the local economy.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.