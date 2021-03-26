Sonoma County jobless rate drops to 6.4% in February

Sonoma County’s unemployment rate in February decreased to 6.4%, reflecting an improved economy as public health officials have allowed businesses to open up more as coronavirus cases slow.

The local jobless rate dropped from January’s 7.1%, the state Employment Development Department reported on Friday. The agency said there were 15,300 unemployment claims filed last month. Before the pandemic, the unemployment rate in February 2020 was at 2.8% in the county.

The drop was not unexpected as analysts expected a decrease after state officials on Jan. 25 lifted the regional stay-at-home order – that placed restrictions on business activities such as limiting restaurants to takeout and delivery service -- and Sonoma County returned to the purple tier. The county has since moved into the red tier earlier this month, which allows limited capacity for indoor dining as well as gyms and museums.

The state unemployment rate for February dropped 0.5% to 8.5%, the agency reported. The U.S. unemployment rate last month was at 6.2% with the national economy adding 379,000 jobs in February.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.