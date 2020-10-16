Sonoma County jobless rate falls slightly to 7.2% in September

Sonoma County’s unemployment rate in September dropped slightly to 7.2%, the smallest monthly improvement since the local economy began recovering from the devastating fallout wrought by the coronavirus pandemic this spring.

Last month’s unemployment rate is down 0.3% from a revised 7.5% in August, according to data released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.

In August, the jobless number dropped over 2%, from 9.8% in July.

Compared to the local pandemic peak jobless mark of 14.5% in April, the most recent rate is still a reduction of more than half.

For all of California, the unemployment rate fell from 11.2% in August to just 11% in September.

You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian