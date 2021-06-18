Sonoma County jobless rate falls to 5.3% in May

Sonoma County’s unemployment rate dropped to 5.3% in May, its lowest level since the height of the pandemic and another signal that the local economy is getting back to normal as the summer tourist season begins.

The number is down from April’s 5.7% rate, the state Employment Development Department reported on Friday.

The May level marks the fourth consecutive drop in the local jobless rate since January’s 7.1% rate during a winter spike in coronavirus cases and before the COVID-19 vaccine was readily available to most residents.

The unemployment rate in Mendocino County was 5.9% last month, down from 6.5% in April; and the jobless rate in Lake County was at 6.9% in May, which was a decrease from 7.5% from the previous month, the EDD reported.

The state’s unemployment rate fell slightly from April’s 8.0% to 7.9% in May as the California employers gained 104,500 non-farm jobs, the state agency reported. The U.S. unemployment rate last month was 5.8%, which was the lowest level since the pandemic started in March 2020.

This is a developing story. Check back later.