Sonoma County jobless rate falls to 6.2% in October

Sonoma County’s unemployment rate dropped to 6.2% in October, the sixth consecutive monthly drop since the high in April when many local businesses shut down from the initial outbreak of the coronavirus.

The state Economic Development Department on Friday reported the county jobless rate declined by 1.0% from September’s revised 7.2% rate. The department reported that 9,300 more people went back to work last month, marking the biggest burst of hiring since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, the state’s unemployment rate dropped 1.8% to 9.3% in October as employers added 145,500 jobs, the department said on Friday.

The U.S. jobless rate fell by 1.0% to 6.9% in October, which was the sixth consecutive month the rate has declined though the number was still almost twice the February rate of 3.5%.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.