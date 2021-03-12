Sonoma County jobless rate increased to 7.1% in January

Sonoma County’s unemployment rate increased to 7.1% in January, reflecting the lingering effects that the regional stay-at-home order adopted last year had on the local economy.

The local jobless rate grew from the revised 6.6% rate in December, according to data released Friday by the state Employment Development Department. The January 2020 rate before the pandemic was at 3%.

The bump was not unexpected as Sonoma County had issued an order on Dec. 10 that placed additional restrictions on business activity such as limiting restaurants to takeout and delivery service.

The state has since lifted that order and Sonoma County returned to the purple tier on Jan. 25 though that hiring activity will be reflected in the February jobless report.

California’s unemployment rate dropped by 0.3% to 9.0% in January, the department reported. The U.S. rate was at 6.3% for the same month.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.