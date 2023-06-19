Sonoma County Juneteenth weekend kicks off with 53rd annual celebration, concert performances

The weekend of Juneteenth was commemorated with food, music and festivities at the 53rd annual Sonoma County Juneteenth Celebration in Santa Rosa and during live performances at the Healdsburg Jazz Festival.

Juneteenth, which President Joe Biden recognized as a federal holiday in 2021 after signing the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law, is the oldest-known celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

Nancy Rogers, president and CEO of the North Bay Black Chamber of Commerce and chairperson for the Juneteenth Committee, said she couldn’t have asked for a better turnout for the 53rd annual Sonoma County Juneteenth Celebration in Santa Rosa.

“It was just so much fun, I really loved it,” Rogers said. “We couldn’t have asked for better weather and the amount of people that came was just overwhelming.”

Rogers estimated that as many as 500 people, along with a handful of elected county and city leaders, attended the festival this year. She added that there were 56 vendors, who brought food, arts and crafts, to complement the live entertainment provided by local dancers and performers.

Celebrations started Saturday morning with a march from Julliard Park to Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park followed by a group prayer and libations to honor the ancestors. There were also performances from the New World Ballet Studio, the Midnight Sun Massive band, the Prayer Chapel Singers gospel group and Dela the Fela.

Celebrations also took place in Healdsburg Saturday with performances at the Healdsburg Jazz Festival and the city’s Juneteenth Celebration, which took place in the Healdsburg Plaza.

The plaza celebration started later in the afternoon and featured music, poetry and activities for kids and families.

The event opened with a welcome and Juneteenth libations to honor the ancestors, followed by performances from multiple artists such as the Robin Hodge Williams Gospel Choir, Martin Luther the Real McCoy, the Charles McPherson Quintet and MJs Brass Boppers.

The celebrations continued at Elephant in the Room in Healdsburg with a jazz festival performance from the Howard Wiley Quartet.

Healdsburg City Council member Ron Edwards said it was a great turnout for both the jazz festival and the city’s Juneteenth Celebration.

“What’s nice is that we’re able to have events like the Juneteenth Celebration to really celebrate lots of different diversity,” he said. “It’s nice that people can come with their families, enjoy the music and see members of their community.”

