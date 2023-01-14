Sonoma resident Viktor Hipkiss received his Middle Class Tax Refund debit card on Jan. 9 and, as instructed, called the number on the piece of paper the card came on to activate it.

But something immediately was wrong: After punching the card number, the automated voice system asked for the PIN number. It was an instant red flag to Hipkiss.

“I tried to put in a random number, and it said wrong PIN,” the 76-year-old said, “which basically meant that somebody else had activated the card.”

Once he was able to track down someone at the state’s Franchise Tax Board, he discovered nearly all of his refund - about $750 - had been spent at locations in Southern California. The state Franchise Tax Board administers and collects state personal income tax and corporate franchise and income tax of California.

Other Sonoma County recipients of the tax refund debit cards are reporting similar experiences: Receiving much-anticipated debit cards only to discover the funds were drained before the card is even activated.

In an email to The Press Democrat, Sebastopol resident Alicia Audette said she received her card Dec. 12 and was expecting $350 loaded on it. But when she called the Money Network, the company issuing the debit cards, she discovered a number of large purchases had been made on the card in November before it has even arrived.

She went to a local bank and learned the card had just an $80 balance.

“Being on a limited income, (the extra money) would have been nice,” she said in her email.

The Tax Refund program is a one-time payment to provide financial relief to Californians. Eligible residents automatically receive a payment, which were to be issued between October 2022 and this month.

California Franchise Tax Board spokesperson Andrew LePage said because of security reasons, he couldn’t share how many other Californians had similar experiences.

Under the tax board’s contract with The Money Network, the “debit card program is expected to run with less than a 1% fraud rate, and currently, the Money Network reports that the rate is well below that level,” LePage said in an email.

“Given the size of the (MIddle Class Tax Refund) program, we anticipated the possibility of malfunctions and fraud,” he said. “Money Network take all fraud claims seriously and will investigate each claim reported on an individual basis. We will ensure recipients get the payments that they’re eligible for.”

LePage said the Franchise Tax Board is looking further into these claims.

He encouraged those who suspect fraud to contact the Money Network immediately to file a claim or dispute.

Follow this path to dispute a claim:

Call the Franchise Tax Board at (800) 542-9332 and enter your language preference.

After information about the tax refund, the recording will share a list of options.

Press 1 for general questions.

Another list of options will be read, and callers should dial option 9 for “other inquiries.”

The Press Democrat will continue digging into this story. Reach out to consumer reporter Sara Edwards if you’ve received a refund debit card with drained funds.

You can reach Staff Writer Sara Edwards at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat. com. On Twitter @sedwards380.