Sonoma County restaurant servers take extra risks working pandemic front line

Trishia Davis is probably best known as owner of The Whole Pie, the popular Santa Rosa bake shop that closed in May, an early victim of the economic freefall triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. For most of her adult life, though, Davis has been a restaurant server.

That’s the job she has returned to, now for Golden State Cider at the Barlow. But the nature of waiting tables at the taproom, like practically everything else, has changed during the pandemic. These days, Davis often has to psych herself up for work with a rehearsed inner dialogue.

“I am probably going to get COVID,” Davis said, reciting her grim mantra. “I am not going to stress out about every time someone sneezes on me, every time a child licks a table, every time I have to use a public bathroom. I will try to get as much sleep as I can, take my gummy vitamins and breathe. And I will try to squirrel away money for when I get sick. Because no one is coming to my rescue when I catch COVID for serving essential drinks to tourists.”

Other servers she knows have resorted to a similar sense of resignation. “Otherwise,” Davis said, “at the end of an eight-hour shift, you’re a puddle.”

Restaurant dining has frequently crept into the public conversation during a pandemic that has surpassed the eight-month mark. But the focus often has been on the needs of the diner or the plight of business owners hemorrhaging money because they for months have been limited to outdoor and takeout service. Caught in the middle, all along, have been the men and women who greet you, seat you, take your order and bring you sustenance. They rely on customer tips to earn a living.

They remain in heavy demand, despite the pandemic. The days and nights before and after Thanksgiving are typically among the busiest times of the year for restaurants as people flee their kitchens, and sometimes their relatives. It’s a great opportunity for servers, if they can avoid the virus.

“I’m not particularly scared of COVID, but of course I don’t want to get sick,” said Selah McCabe, 21, who hosts at the Girl and the Fig in Sonoma and is being trained as a server. “Some days, this is scary. ... People are still coming in. They don’t care. All of us are essentially putting our lives at risk so they can eat dinner.”

If that sounds dramatic, consider the evidence.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that “adults with positive SARS-CoV-2 test results were approximately twice as likely to have reported dining at a restaurant than were those with negative SARS-CoV-2 test results.” That contrasted with stores, gyms, salons, offices and public transportation, none of which revealed a significant difference between the two test groups.

A study published in the Nov. 10 edition of the scientific journal Nature painted a similar picture, analyzing information gleaned earlier in the pandemic. Researchers used cellphone data to map the movements of 98 million people to various “points of interest” such as gyms, hotels, houses of worship and doctors’ offices.

“Reopening full-service restaurants was particularly risky,” the authors wrote. “In the Chicago metro area, we predicted an additional 596k … infections by the end of May, more than triple the next riskiest POI (point of interest) category.”

Sonoma County may not have been affected as severely, since indoor dining was permitted here for only a couple of weeks in June. Otherwise it’s been prohibited during the ongoing pandemic that began in March. As always, accurately tracking the sources of COVID-19 infections can be nearly impossible.

County code enforcement manager Tyra Harrington, who helps monitor the county’s complaint hotline for people to leave tips on purported violations of public health orders, said very few of the calls have centered on behavior at restaurants. But Kate Pack, health program manager of Sonoma County’s epidemiological team, acknowledged that “restaurants tend to be one of the places we see transmission more often.”

Asked whether there have been significant coronavirus outbreaks associated with local eateries, Pack said, “There’s been a handful of restaurants where that has been the case.” She declined to offer examples.

Even with dining limited to sidewalks and patios, servers are in a uniquely precarious position. They are one of the few classes of workers who are asked to interact with many mask-less people every time they clock in. State and county health rules stipulate that diners keep their faces covered when they walk through a restaurant. When they are settled in their chairs, though, the choice is theirs.