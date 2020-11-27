Subscribe

Sonoma County restaurant servers take extra risks working pandemic front line

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 26, 2020, 9:28PM
Trishia Davis is probably best known as owner of The Whole Pie, the popular Santa Rosa bake shop that closed in May, an early victim of the economic freefall triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. For most of her adult life, though, Davis has been a restaurant server.

That’s the job she has returned to, now for Golden State Cider at the Barlow. But the nature of waiting tables at the taproom, like practically everything else, has changed during the pandemic. These days, Davis often has to psych herself up for work with a rehearsed inner dialogue.

“I am probably going to get COVID,” Davis said, reciting her grim mantra. “I am not going to stress out about every time someone sneezes on me, every time a child licks a table, every time I have to use a public bathroom. I will try to get as much sleep as I can, take my gummy vitamins and breathe. And I will try to squirrel away money for when I get sick. Because no one is coming to my rescue when I catch COVID for serving essential drinks to tourists.”

Other servers she knows have resorted to a similar sense of resignation. “Otherwise,” Davis said, “at the end of an eight-hour shift, you’re a puddle.”

Restaurant dining has frequently crept into the public conversation during a pandemic that has surpassed the eight-month mark. But the focus often has been on the needs of the diner or the plight of business owners hemorrhaging money because they for months have been limited to outdoor and takeout service. Caught in the middle, all along, have been the men and women who greet you, seat you, take your order and bring you sustenance. They rely on customer tips to earn a living.

They remain in heavy demand, despite the pandemic. The days and nights before and after Thanksgiving are typically among the busiest times of the year for restaurants as people flee their kitchens, and sometimes their relatives. It’s a great opportunity for servers, if they can avoid the virus.

“I’m not particularly scared of COVID, but of course I don’t want to get sick,” said Selah McCabe, 21, who hosts at the Girl and the Fig in Sonoma and is being trained as a server. “Some days, this is scary. ... People are still coming in. They don’t care. All of us are essentially putting our lives at risk so they can eat dinner.”

If that sounds dramatic, consider the evidence.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that “adults with positive SARS-CoV-2 test results were approximately twice as likely to have reported dining at a restaurant than were those with negative SARS-CoV-2 test results.” That contrasted with stores, gyms, salons, offices and public transportation, none of which revealed a significant difference between the two test groups.

A study published in the Nov. 10 edition of the scientific journal Nature painted a similar picture, analyzing information gleaned earlier in the pandemic. Researchers used cellphone data to map the movements of 98 million people to various “points of interest” such as gyms, hotels, houses of worship and doctors’ offices.

“Reopening full-service restaurants was particularly risky,” the authors wrote. “In the Chicago metro area, we predicted an additional 596k … infections by the end of May, more than triple the next riskiest POI (point of interest) category.”

Sonoma County may not have been affected as severely, since indoor dining was permitted here for only a couple of weeks in June. Otherwise it’s been prohibited during the ongoing pandemic that began in March. As always, accurately tracking the sources of COVID-19 infections can be nearly impossible.

County code enforcement manager Tyra Harrington, who helps monitor the county’s complaint hotline for people to leave tips on purported violations of public health orders, said very few of the calls have centered on behavior at restaurants. But Kate Pack, health program manager of Sonoma County’s epidemiological team, acknowledged that “restaurants tend to be one of the places we see transmission more often.”

Asked whether there have been significant coronavirus outbreaks associated with local eateries, Pack said, “There’s been a handful of restaurants where that has been the case.” She declined to offer examples.

Even with dining limited to sidewalks and patios, servers are in a uniquely precarious position. They are one of the few classes of workers who are asked to interact with many mask-less people every time they clock in. State and county health rules stipulate that diners keep their faces covered when they walk through a restaurant. When they are settled in their chairs, though, the choice is theirs.

McCabe, noting the way people tend to keep their distance at supermarkets, said that compliance seems to break down in restaurants.

“People get really close to me, like really in my face,” she said. “I try to slowly move, not make it obvious I’m trying to stay away from them.”

Only one thing is worse than a stranger standing too close to you these days.

“Maybe I only noticed it during quarantine,” said Margaret Thomas, 22, who waits tables at Mary’s Pizza Shack on the Sonoma Plaza. “But a lot of customers touch me. I’ve never felt like I had to tell a supervisor about it. But like a tap on the shoulder. Or they’ll touch my hand, if I’m leaning on their table. It’s never in what you’d call an inappropriate way. But then, given the time we’re in, it’s extremely inappropriate.”

As Davis sees it, though, conflicts over masking and distancing have been secondary. The real problem is a more general sense of anxiety and frustration, emotions that for whatever reason tend to leak to the surface at restaurants.

Extreme examples have included a man in Colorado who was charged with harassment and trespassing in August after allegedly attacking his server when he was asked to wear a mask. In Louisiana, a teenage waiter at a Chili’s wound up with her face bloodied in September when she told a group of women they couldn’t all sit together.

There may not have been reports of violence at restaurants in Sonoma County, but tensions have been high here, too, and not just because of the coronavirus. Restaurants and the people they serve have had to deal with power outages, smoky air and heat waves in 2020.

Davis said that on a particularly miserable day in mid-August when it hit 103 degrees in Santa Rosa, she took the digital thermometer used to check customers’ temperatures and aimed it at various items in Golden State Cider’s Sebastopol taproom; the glassware was 105 degrees.

Now, the mornings and evenings have turned cold. Soon, perhaps, frequent rain showers will come. These are new challenges for area restaurants, and while the customer is always right, he or she isn’t always empathetic.

“I have always worked in really lovely places, where people arrive happy. It’s simply my job to make them happier,” Davis said. “Now we’re dealing with a situation where people are not arriving happy. Somehow we’re supposed have the magic ingredient to make them happy. And I’m not that cool. I can’t make it not be summer. I can’t make it not be winter. I can’t make it not be a pandemic. I’m just a waitress, guys.”

Davis, like others interviewed for this story, said her employers care for her safety, and that many customers have gone out of their way to express gratitude for service during the pandemic. At the same time, the job has gotten more intense as servers have taken on extra duties related to sanitizing and moving furniture, and must cover their faces while performing a highly active job.

“Working with a mask on felt like learning how to breathe again,” said Noelle McCoy, 30, a waiter, pre-pandemic bartender and now a manager at Rosso Pizzeria & Wine Bar in Santa Rosa. “You’re working and running around, and it’s like, ‘Oh, I’m running out of breath more.’ ”

Davis mentioned another unfortunate aspect of service work during the pandemic: She said tipping is down over the past few months. She has been left without a tip by customers — stiffed, that is — multiple times.

Restaurant work isn’t famous for helping people get rich, aside from a few high-profile chefs and owners, and waiters are rarely unionized. A lot of them filed for unemployment when local and state stay-at-home orders shut down businesses last spring. Most have returned to work, for reasons that include stir craziness, a sense of duty and the July 31 expiration of $600 weekly checks the federal government had added to unemployment payments.

McCoy, who has two young children and a husband, Curtis, who is diabetic, experienced all of those motivations. “If I was still getting the extra $600, I would stay home, because it’s safer for my family,” she said.

For some servers, especially the younger ones who don’t necessarily see this job as a long-term career, the money is paramount.

“Off the top of my head, I don’t know a restaurant worker that was just like, ‘Nope, I’m out of my comfort zone and I’m staying home,’ ” said Thomas, the Mary’s Pizza Shack server. “A lot of people are in this difficult area. If there’s a job for me, I have to work.”

