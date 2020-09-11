Sonoma County small businesses grapple with uncertain future amid coronavirus pandemic

Almost six months into the pandemic, North Bay small businesses face a desperate struggle for survival.

After the initial shock of public health emergency orders in mid-March that forced most of them to halt or significantly limit operations, many relied on their entrepreneurial spirit and ingenuity to adapt in the spring and summer months.

Loyal customers also stepped up by continuing to patronize favorite local restaurants and retailers as much as they could. And Congress gave small businesses nationwide an option for a lucrative financial injection, in an attempt to enable operators to retain employees.

Yet, here we are in September, with fall around the corner, and the operating climate for Sonoma County small enterprises is no less challenging. And it’s no less certain.

Concerns are building in the community that as uncertainty lingers more small businesses, the backbone of the local economy, will permanently shutter. This month Local Barrel taproom in Santa Rosa and Raven Film Center in Healdsburg joined the ranks of more than a dozen area small companies known to have called it quits amid slumping revenue. Estimates are a third or more of local businesses could close in parts of the county before the virus threat subsides.

“You’ve got to expect unfortunately more closures in the short term,” said Robert Eyler, a Sonoma State University economics professor who closely studies the local economy. “You may have plenty of cash, but you may be looking at it and saying, ’Wow, if all I’m going to do is bleed cash into an unknown marketplace, maybe it’s time to fold up now?”

Local restaurants and cafes have been the most affected by the coronavirus-induced business decline because they had to stop their biggest revenue generator back in March: serving food and beverages indoors. But the economic pain has spread through many other industries and sectors to varying degrees, including hotels, nail and hair salons, dentists, law firms, wedding planners, retailers and fitness centers.

After the onset of the pandemic in March, many small businesses here and across the country were greatly helped when Congress tossed them a federal lifeline. The Paycheck Protection Program, through the U.S. Small Business Administration, provided forgivable loans up to $10 million for companies with 500 or fewer employees.

About 1,500 small enterprises, nonprofits and other firms in Sonoma County received more than $590 million through the program designed to cover company payrolls and rents. (As part of that total, Sonoma Media Investments, parent company of The Press Democrat, received a $3.4 million loan that helped avert layoffs.)

To help consumers make ends meet and keep spending, the federal government also sent one-time $1,200 checks to most taxpayers and expanded unemployment benefits with a $600 weekly bonus. The enhanced jobless benefits stopped at the end of July.

Now with small firms from coast to coast still trying to avoid sinking, Congress has been bitterly divided and so far failed to provide more financial help. Last week, the Senate finally took up a partisan financial assistance package of about $350 billion in more emergency funding. It fell flat, since many lawmakers deemed the relief measure woefully insufficient.

“We need another round. We need more,” said Peter Rumble, chief executive officer of the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber of the Commerce, speaking about the urgency for additional federal emergency financial aid. “There are a number of businesses still closed entirely. ... They are struggling and they don’t have any resources to support them.”

Those companies cover a wide spectrum in the county, and the level of help needed varies. For example, months ago area restaurants that could quickly pivoted to relying on takeout and outdoor service. Notably, the sector got a big lift earlier this summer when Santa Rosa and Healdsburg closed portions of downtown streets to give eateries more space to expand seating outside.

However, mid-August wildfires have fouled air quality and that has curtailed outdoor dining, too. As cooler weather arrives in the fall through the end of the year, restaurateurs expect customer demand for dining and drinking outside to mostly disappear.

“By November and December, it’s going to be tough for people to eat outside with the changing weather,” said Mike Sullivan, executive vice president at Exchange Bank in Santa Rosa, which counts several area restaurants as commercial banking clients.

When it comes to pulling together, absorbing losses as a team and persisting in the food service business, the Diaz family offers one example.