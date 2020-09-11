Subscribe

Sonoma County small businesses grapple with uncertain future amid coronavirus pandemic

BILL SWINDELL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 11, 2020, 4:22PM
September 11, 2020

Partial list of Sonoma County businesses known to have closed since the pandemic began in March

The Brass Rabbit, restaurant, Healdsburg

Local Barrel, bar/taproom. Santa Rosa

Bruno’s, restaurant, Santa Rosa

Tisza Bistro, restaurant, Windsor

Bistro 29, restaurant, Santa Rosa

Whole Pie, restaurant, Santa Rosa

Whisper Sisters, bar/taproom, Petaluma

El Gallo Pinto, restaurant, Sonoma

Crossing the Jordan, used clothing store, Santa Rosa

Three Twins Ice Cream, food producer, Petaluma

Acre Coffee, coffee shop, shut 2 sites in Petaluma and downtown Santa Rosa

The Sweet Zone (formerly Powell’s Sweet Shoppe), candy store, Petaluma

Peet’s Coffee, coffee shop, Santa Rosa Fourth Street location

Raven Film Center, movie theater, Healdsburg

Skeeter’s Gallery, clothing/jewelry boutique, Santa Rosa

Source: Press Democrat reporting

Almost six months into the pandemic, North Bay small businesses face a desperate struggle for survival.

After the initial shock of public health emergency orders in mid-March that forced most of them to halt or significantly limit operations, many relied on their entrepreneurial spirit and ingenuity to adapt in the spring and summer months.

Loyal customers also stepped up by continuing to patronize favorite local restaurants and retailers as much as they could. And Congress gave small businesses nationwide an option for a lucrative financial injection, in an attempt to enable operators to retain employees.

Yet, here we are in September, with fall around the corner, and the operating climate for Sonoma County small enterprises is no less challenging. And it’s no less certain.

Concerns are building in the community that as uncertainty lingers more small businesses, the backbone of the local economy, will permanently shutter. This month Local Barrel taproom in Santa Rosa and Raven Film Center in Healdsburg joined the ranks of more than a dozen area small companies known to have called it quits amid slumping revenue. Estimates are a third or more of local businesses could close in parts of the county before the virus threat subsides.

“You’ve got to expect unfortunately more closures in the short term,” said Robert Eyler, a Sonoma State University economics professor who closely studies the local economy. “You may have plenty of cash, but you may be looking at it and saying, ’Wow, if all I’m going to do is bleed cash into an unknown marketplace, maybe it’s time to fold up now?”

Local restaurants and cafes have been the most affected by the coronavirus-induced business decline because they had to stop their biggest revenue generator back in March: serving food and beverages indoors. But the economic pain has spread through many other industries and sectors to varying degrees, including hotels, nail and hair salons, dentists, law firms, wedding planners, retailers and fitness centers.

After the onset of the pandemic in March, many small businesses here and across the country were greatly helped when Congress tossed them a federal lifeline. The Paycheck Protection Program, through the U.S. Small Business Administration, provided forgivable loans up to $10 million for companies with 500 or fewer employees.

About 1,500 small enterprises, nonprofits and other firms in Sonoma County received more than $590 million through the program designed to cover company payrolls and rents. (As part of that total, Sonoma Media Investments, parent company of The Press Democrat, received a $3.4 million loan that helped avert layoffs.)

To help consumers make ends meet and keep spending, the federal government also sent one-time $1,200 checks to most taxpayers and expanded unemployment benefits with a $600 weekly bonus. The enhanced jobless benefits stopped at the end of July.

Now with small firms from coast to coast still trying to avoid sinking, Congress has been bitterly divided and so far failed to provide more financial help. Last week, the Senate finally took up a partisan financial assistance package of about $350 billion in more emergency funding. It fell flat, since many lawmakers deemed the relief measure woefully insufficient.

“We need another round. We need more,” said Peter Rumble, chief executive officer of the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber of the Commerce, speaking about the urgency for additional federal emergency financial aid. “There are a number of businesses still closed entirely. ... They are struggling and they don’t have any resources to support them.”

Those companies cover a wide spectrum in the county, and the level of help needed varies. For example, months ago area restaurants that could quickly pivoted to relying on takeout and outdoor service. Notably, the sector got a big lift earlier this summer when Santa Rosa and Healdsburg closed portions of downtown streets to give eateries more space to expand seating outside.

However, mid-August wildfires have fouled air quality and that has curtailed outdoor dining, too. As cooler weather arrives in the fall through the end of the year, restaurateurs expect customer demand for dining and drinking outside to mostly disappear.

“By November and December, it’s going to be tough for people to eat outside with the changing weather,” said Mike Sullivan, executive vice president at Exchange Bank in Santa Rosa, which counts several area restaurants as commercial banking clients.

When it comes to pulling together, absorbing losses as a team and persisting in the food service business, the Diaz family offers one example.

Brothers Octavio and Pedro have remained viable by attracting a foodie following at their array of options: restaurants El Farolito in Healdsburg and El Gallo Negro and Tu Mole Madre in Windsor, plus the Casa de Mole market in Healdsburg.

The market has seen experienced steady foot traffic with shoppers picking up items to cook at home. El Gallo Negro has a drive-thru and an outdoor patio that has enabled the eatery to provide consistent revenue. With only small space at Tu Mole Madre, the family decided to temporarily close it. El Farolito is doing about half of its typical sales with limited outdoor seating.

“Normally, when you are doing 100% you are still sacrificing, now we are like 50%, so it really hurts right now,” Pedro Diaz said of the family’s food enterprises. The family also operates a restaurant in Oakland. It’s suffered a slump, too, but the landlord deferred the rent to help.

The diversity of the family businesses, and the hustle and collaboration of Diaz family members, has been critical to persevering over the last six months, Pedro Diaz said. While revenue drops at one, takeout and outdoor service at another offers a bounce. And customer loyalty has been paying dividends.

“We have a big family. I get support from all my brothers. ... If I was alone, I was not going survive,” Diaz said.

Other operators have not been as fortunate. They had to make strategic decisions to get even smaller for longer viability. For example, Santa Rosa Entertainment Group decided to close the Raven in Healdsburg to focus on its four other movie theaters in the county, as well as the five others outside the region.

The closure was difficult because the Raven was the first Sonoma County theater to serve beer and wine with a movie. But the theater’s lease was expiring next June and with only four screens, it was at a competitive disadvantage in the era of multiplexes, owner Dan Tocchini said.

“With the future of the coronavirus, we don’t know how it’s going to affect these theaters. We felt it was in our best interest to make sure we took care of the other theaters as well. It just became a tremendous burden,” Tocchini said of the Raven. “We loved the theater. We loved the people. We got a great response on certain films.”

Traditional brick-and-mortar retailers are hoping for a holiday sales lift in November and December. Those two months still represent a large share of their annual revenue and offer a chance to help salvage a terrible 2020.

“We are definitely trying to get ready for the holidays the best we can,” said Paul Jaffe, founder of Copperfield’s Books.

Copperfield’s has nine stores open in the North Bay, but with limited capacity under local and state public health guidelines.

Indeed, the well-known regional bookstore chain has a lot riding on dialing up strong November and December sales.

“It’s not just the revenue but the actual profitability for the year,” Jaffe said. “Some of it is in November, and most of it is in December.”

Being in a “bigger hole” than usual now, Copperfield’s is pushing to start the holiday shopping season earlier this year, so customers can shop without fear of crowds. It will continue to offer curbside delivery for those who want to avoid coming into the stores altogether.

In addition, Copperfield’s plans to soon launch a book-of-the-month club for youths to encourage more reading at home, while they are stuck there with online learning rather than attending classes in person on school campuses.

“There is this sort of a sense I get that people are not wanting to wait in long lines at bookstores, and want to get their (holiday) shopping done a little earlier,” Jaffe said.

You can reach Staff Writer Bill Swindell at 707-521-5223 or bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @BillSwindell.

