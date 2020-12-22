Sonoma County small businesses stand to gain from coronavirus stimulus bill

Reeling from the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic, small businesses across Sonoma County are in line to receive additional aid from the $900 billion COVID-19 relief package that Congress advanced Monday in a massive year-end spending bill.

The benefits will be spread across the local economy, but some local businesses stand to gain more than others from last-minute lobbying as lawmakers wrapped up their legislative session. Wineries and breweries received a permanent break on federal excise taxes, while lawmakers provided $15 billion for independent movie theaters and arts organizations.

The restaurant sector — which has been battered locally by closures and large layoffs — did not receive the $120 billion aid package that it had been seeking. But the restaurant industry and others will benefit from the renewal of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans to help cover the cost of retaining their workers.

“For our district, there is a ton of stuff in there,” said Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena. “This is a start.”

The package devotes $325 billion to small businesses, including $284 billion for first and second forgivable PPP loans that were a critical resource for local businesses trying to survive the pandemic-induced recession. More than 1,500 small businesses, nonprofits and other firms in Sonoma County and the surrounding area received more than $590 million via the program this summer, The Press Democrat found in an analysis of the program. All of those businesses received a minimum of $150,000; even more received smaller amounts.

Under the new package, the PPP loans are now allowed to cover as much as 3.5 times a firm’s payroll and its expenses will be tax deductible.

“I think this is a really meaningful package. It’s not everything,” said Peter Rumble, chief executive officer of the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber of Commerce, which has lost about 100 members this year due to closings or financial hardships. Its membership now totals more than 700 businesses.

The local wine and beer industry was a big winner as temporary tax breaks enacted three years ago were made permanent by Congress. The new system, designed to especially help small producers, offers a $1 tax credit for every gallon produced up to 30,000 gallons; 90 cents for the next 100,000 gallons; and then 53.5 cents for up to 750,000 gallons, the equivalent of just over 315,000 cases annually.

“It’s a huge deal,” said Hank Wetzel, owner of Alexander Valley Vineyards. “Small wineries need the reduction in excise tax to help them get through the pandemic.”

The tax break also allowed wineries to produce more potent wine at a lower cost because it allows wines to have alcohol levels up to 16% to receive the lowest excise tax rate of $1.07 per gallon. Prior to 2018, the level had been at 14%.

Small brewers will get to keep the tax rate of $3.50 per barrel on their first 60,000 barrels. The rate had previously been $7 per barrel.

“We’re grateful to have the attention and some help,” said Justin Bosch, co-owner of Parliament Brewing Co. in Rohnert Park. The brewery opened last year, but was forced to close indoor dining this year under public health orders designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus. It later constructed an outdoor patio area for food truck service, but had to close that area under the latest public health order. It now only has pickup delivery.

“It’s been a brutal year,” said Bosch. The brewery has expanded with canned beer into a few local retailers and also sells beer online to California residents to generate additional revenue. “We have just been trying to hang on and figure it out.”

Thompson was part of a group of lawmakers who campaigned for greater relief for restaurants, but he said opposition from the White House and Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida scuttled the bid. However, he said the new PPP funding formula is more generous to restaurants than the one used in the first iteration of the program.

“They get access to a different loan formula if they are a restaurant. That will be a help to them. It’s not anywhere close to the help they need,” Thompson said.

Dustin Valette, owner of the rustic-chic Valette restaurant in Healdsburg, is grateful for the aid but said much more help is needed for the beleaguered industry, which subsists on thin profit margins of 3% to 5%. As he heads into the new year, he thinks of how he will keep his 34 employees on the payroll.

“Any little bit helps,” said Valette, who received a PPP loan this summer and plans to apply for additional help in the new year. “The biggest thing we need right now is to get our employees paid.”

Most Americans will receive a $600 stimulus payment, tied to how much they earn (single adults with adjusted gross incomes of up to $75,000 a year would get a $600 payment; couples earning up to $150,000 a year would get twice that amount). Unemployed workers will be eligible to receive $300 a week in supplemental jobless benefits through March 14.

The stimulus package will also allocate $15 billion for independent movie theaters and arts and culture institutions. While not as high profile as other sectors, the local arts community had 160 distinct arts and culture groups in the county, creating 950 local jobs and $50 million in revenue, according to a 2019 study by Creative Sonoma.

“It’s the best news we have had in months,” said Ky Boyd, owner of the Rialto Cinemas in Sebastopol, which has been closed since mid-March. “It’s a lifeline.”

Boyd said he wouldn’t know details of the aid until he heard more in a briefing with the National Association of Theater Owners on Wednesday, but that hasn’t stopped his GoFundMe campaign, which is seeking to raise $140,000 to pay expenses such as a $14,500 monthly rent. The funding stood at $131,841 on Monday.

Like others, Rumble said it would be crucial for Congress to provide additional funding in 2021 under the Biden administration given the uncertainty of business owners not knowing when they will be able to operate normally.

“As long as businesses are not able to operate as they typically do and as long as people are not able to work, then they need help,” he said. “We're going to need round 2. We are going to need round 3. We are going to need however many rounds that match up with the timeline that does not allow somebody to operate.”

