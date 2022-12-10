Sonoma County’s tourism industry is blooming again as pandemic fears dwindle and tourists pack their bags to travel further away from home.

An analysis of the industry from the Sonoma County Economic Development Board released Monday found that 2021 was stronger than 2020, thanks to people ready to take daytrips and “staycations” to get out of the house without the added risk of COVID exposure.

Claudia Vecchio, executive director of Sonoma County Tourism, said the county saw a robust recovery in 2021, primarily from the pent-up demand for leisure travel.

This year saw a softening of numbers because travelers were ready to fly and travel internationally again, but there was still pandemic recovery.

“People definitely see travel as it’s no longer a luxury. It’s very much part of peoples’ lives,” she said.

“A lot of folks went out to destinations they had been to in the past, and Sonoma County fared really well with that group of leisure travelers, but that has since changed because people are traveling internationally (again).”

According to the report, 9.9 million visitors came to Sonoma County in 2021, with 4.6 million of those visitors staying overnight and 5.3 million visiting for the day.

For 2022, county tourism saw record numbers in the spring and early summer with a softening later in the season when gas prices and inflation concerns started going up.

Vecchio said October was a really good month because there wasn’t a crisis, such as wildfires, to deter travel plans.

Vecchio said 2021 also saw a rise of people staying in vacation and short-term rentals, like those offered by Vrbo and Airbnb, because they felt more in control of their surroundings and sought to avoid possible contamination at a hotel.

“Now, people are more comfortable coming back to traditional lodging properties, so we are seeing that shift,” Vecchio said. “And if you ask anybody in the vacation rental community, they are also definitely seeing softer activity than they have in the past couple of years, so that has to do with people shifting back to hotels.”

Joe Bartolomei, co-owner of Farmhouse Inn in Forestville, said 2022 was still a good business year for his property, but not as fruitful as 2021 when people started traveling again.

“I think 2022 fell more in line with our 2019,” Bartolomei said. “The international markets opened up and even with domestically less (COVID) restrictions, people are traveling and traveling further.”

Bartolomei said because his business is in the luxury tier of tourism in Sonoma County, travelers who typically stay at Farmhouse Inn are not as concerned about inflation or a possible recession.

While visitation from 2021 is down because travelers are going further away from home and inflation is affecting the way middle class consumers travel, Bartolomei said this is to be expected, but it’s not a concern.

“We don’t anticipate that we’ll see a significant slowdown,” he said. “(People) want to experience the destination (while getting) better rates and more sustainable prices, so we’re doing that but not approaching it any different that we had in previous years.”

The report found that top reasons for visitors to come were to visit friends and family, take tours and participate in outdoor activities.

Joy Ferguson, marketing manager at Sonoma Zipline Adventures, said 2021 was the business’ biggest year yet with 32,000 customers.

She said the jump in numbers was because COVID restrictions drove travelers to seek outdoor activities with social distancing. Many kids were attending school online during this time, as well, and parents took them to zip line throughout the week to get them out of the house.

She also said the opening of Sonoma Zipline Adventures’ overnight treehouse experiences — launched in August 2020 and allowed guests to zip line and stay in a private, treehouse — were another way people felt comfortable traveling without the risk of catching COVID.

While this past year didn’t see the same boost in customers that 2021 did, Ferguson said Sonoma Zipline Adventures still had a solid year of business.

“We were expecting more of a slowdown, but we were able to stay busy and have some solid weekends in the fall,” she said. “We didn’t see 32,000 in 2022, since kids are back in school now, but we’re back to our pre-2020 levels.”

Vecchio said the tourism industry will continue to recover as 2023 rolls around. But, she added, this may not happen until the second quarter (April, May and June) because of economic uncertainty.

“Next summer is going to be a gangbuster year for international travel, barring any unforeseen crisis,” Vecchio said. “It’s going to be a really good year for business travel.”

