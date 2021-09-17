Sonoma County unemployment rate dips to 5.3% in August

The unemployment rate in Sonoma County dropped in August to 5.3% as employers are still scrambling to hire workers as the economy continues to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The jobless level dipped last month from a revised 5.6% in July and neared the 5.2% rate of May, which remains the lowest level since the onset of the pandemic, according to data released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.

At its height, the unemployment level skyrocketed to 15.4% in April 2020 amid shelter-in-place mandates. The rate in August 2020 was at 8.7%.

The county’s unemployment rate has been below 6% for the past six months though that level remains more than double from its pre-pandemic rate of around 3% or below.

The rate in Mendocino County last month was 6.1% while Lake County registered 7.0%. The state jobless rate was 7.5% in August, which was a small drop from July’s 7.6%. The U.S. unemployment rate in August was 5.2%.

