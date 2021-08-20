Sonoma County unemployment rate dips to 5.6% in July

Sonoma County’s unemployment rate dipped to 5.6% in July while continuing a five-month trend of a jobless rate below 6% in the aftermath of economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The jobless level decreased last month from a revised 5.8% in June and was well below the 10% of July 2020, according data released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.

The state rate remained at rate remained at 7.6% in July as employers added 114,400 non-farm jobs. The U.S. rate was at 5.4% last month.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.