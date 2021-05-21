Sonoma County unemployment rate falls to 5.7% in April, matching the lowest level since the start of pandemic

Sonoma County’s unemployment rate fell to 5.7% in April, matching the lowest level since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, a state agency reported on Friday.

The jobless rate last month matched the November 2020 level and was dramatically lower than a year ago when the April 2020 rate reached 15.4% at the height of the fallout from business closures as a result of COVID-19. The March unemployment rate was at 5.9%.

There were 13,700 unemployment claims filed last month in the county, according to the state Employment Development Department, which was a decrease of 4.2% from March. The county actually lost 2,000 jobs in April from the month before for an overall workforce of 224,600 people.

The new data was released just as the summer hiring season is ramping up and local employers are encountering difficulties in filling some positions.

