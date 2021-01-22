Sonoma County unemployment rate increases to 6.5% in December

Sonoma County’s unemployment rate ticked up to 6.5% in December, representing the first increase in the jobless numbers since the peak last spring right after shelter-in-place rules went into effect.

The December rate increased from a revised 5.5% in November, which was the last of seven consecutive monthly declines since the high point of 14.5% in April, when 35,100 Sonoma County residents lost their jobs, according to data released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.

There were 16,200 county residents unemployed last month, according to the department, which was a 17% increase from November. The civilian labor force in the county declined 1% last month to an overall total of 234,400.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.