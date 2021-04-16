Sonoma County wine groups to host Earth Day event on sustainable wine

Sonoma County Winegrowers and Sonoma County Vintners will co-host an Earth Day virtual event on Thursday that will promote sustainable wines from the area.

The two local trade groups are promoting the webinar to highlight that 99% of the county’s vineyards have been certified as sustainable by a third-party organization. The participants will include Taylor Serres of her family’s Serres Ranch; John Balletto, founder of Balletto Vineyards; Ames Morison, the winemaker at Medlock Ames; and Jasmine Hirsch, the winemaker and general manager of Hirsch Vineyards.

The event will begin at 11 a.m. and interested viewers can register at https://bit.ly/3ggb9eS.

Duckhorn unveils voice assistant program for Decoy brand

The Duckhorn Portfolio has launched a voice assistant program on devices such as Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant that will allow consumers to get recipes, food and wine pairings and tasting notes for its Decoy wine brand.

The Napa-based company that recently began trading on the New York Stock Exchange said the voice assistant program to help it grow its Decoy brand, which sources grapes from its own estate vineyards in the Alexander Valley.

Joseph Phelps Vineyards named head of sales

Jay James has been appointed vice president of sales at Joseph Phelps Vineyards in St. Helena.

James, who has a master sommelier diploma, will also join the leadership team at the winery known for its Insignia label, a blend of red Bordeaux varietals.

He was most recently vice president and general manager at Larkmead Vineyards in Calistoga and also worked as director of sales at Chappellet Winery in St. Helena.

Compiled by Bill Swindell. Submit items to bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com.