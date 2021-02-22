Sonoma County workers logging more hours working remotely amid pandemic

Since working from home in Petaluma during the pandemic, Toby Ballenger, an investigator for a personal injury law firm, has enjoyed not having to make the hour-and-a-half drive to and from his office in Oakland.

With a commute only a few steps from his bedroom to his living room, Ballenger is actually logging more hours on the job, while rarely finding a reason to leave the house during the day.

“I’m in my PJ’s man, and it’s almost 1:30 in the afternoon,” said Ballenger, 48, while working from home on a recent day. “And I just ate breakfast 15 minutes ago. It’s crazy.”

It’s the kind of daily routine many white collar workers in Sonoma County can relate to.

Nearly a year after the coronavirus shut down most offices in the North Bay, local employees are increasingly struggling to maintain a healthy work-life balance. And while they don’t face the same workplace health risks as retail workers, many of those doing their jobs remotely are reporting mounting levels of stress and burnout as they spend more time working.

Since the arrival of the pandemic last March, the average workweek for U.S. employees working from home has risen by almost 40%, or an extra 15 hours, according to a study by NordVPN, an internet encryption service provider.

Ballenger said he doesn’t feel pressure from his managers to work later into the evening. Rather, he often ends up working longer without fully realizing it, in part because there’s not much else to do, and also because there’s no natural end to the workday now that his workstation is in his living room.

“It feels like you’re never really on the clock, but you’re never really off the clock,” Ballenger said.

County employers, meanwhile, have noticed the toll this dynamic is taking on their workers.

“There’s a high sense of fatigue and burnout for sure,” said Peter Rumble, chief executive of the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber of Commerce.

Rumble said that while business owners have largely been surprised by the smooth transition to remote work, they’ve also seen swings in staff morale and overall productivity.

With his team, Rumble makes sure to check in regularly on everyone’s well-being while encouraging employees to set boundaries for work.

“If you’re going on vacation, it’s even more important now that you don’t take your laptop,” he said.

Mike Ely, 48, a systems administrator for an internet company living in Santa Rosa, has found it difficult to establish such boundaries for the simple fact that he’s always home.

“It’s the convenience of, if I get this thing knocked out now, I won’t have to deal with it the morning,” Ely said. “If I were at the office, I’d probably go in the next morning and go, ’What was that shower thought?’”

Ely and his fiance have a blended family with four kids under the age of 12, who are all at home, the children remote learning. He’s aiming to stop working earlier in the day to have more free time with them.

“It just requires a lot of discipline for everyone involved,” Ely said. “To actually work when you’re supposed to be working and stopping when you’re supposed to be stopping.”

Chris Denny, founder of the Santa Rosa advertising agency The Engine is Red, said the company will likely allow employees to keep a more flexible schedule after the pandemic is eventually under control. But Denny admits his staff will need to shift their remote-work habits to make sure they don’t burn out.

“We trying to get people comfortable with turning your computer all the way off, and under no circumstances have notifications on on your phone,” he said. ”You don’t need that ping of Slack all day every day.”

One way Denny aims to stay connected with employees is by occasionally having one-on-one outdoor meetups.

“Just to be able to make eye contact and check in, in person, with how someone is doing,” he said. “Going on a walk with masks can make a huge difference.”

Carly Lourenzo, 32, a design and events manager for Sonoma County winery supplies distributor living in Petaluma, has dealt with increasing anxiety while working remotely.

“Before, I thought I’d love to work from home,” Lourenzo said. “But now that I’ve done it for a year, it’s been really hard adapting and managing a work-life balance.”

Lourenzo’s doctor recommended downloading a meditation app to help cope with the stress. She’s also made more time to go on walks or get away from her computer.

She recently reached out to her manager about how she was feeling. He encouraged her to schedule more breaks during the day, and confided he too was struggling with working at home, especially with a young daughter.

“It was just nice knowing that I’m not alone,” Lourenzo said. ”I think millions of people are feeling this.”

