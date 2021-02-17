Sonoma County’s Exchange Bank reported nearly 8% decline in 2020 net income

Santa Rosa-based Exchange Bank reported a slight uptick in net income in the fourth quarter, but 2020 earnings declined nearly 8% from the previous year.

The bank’s net income last year was $33.7 million, a drop from $36.5 million in 2019. Quarterly earnings were $9.2 million, 1.9% higher than the same three-month period the year before.

Bank officials attributed the annual earnings decline to falling net interest income, non-interest income and an increase in the provision to cover loan losses.

Exchange reported it extended about $260 million in federal Paycheck Protection loans for 1,780 local small businesses. Those were aimed at allowing businesses to take out loans in the pandemic that could be forgiven under federal rules. Deposits jumped 18% last year, a gain of about $424 million, largely due to business deposits of those loan proceeds.

As of Dec. 31, 2020, the bank’s total assets were $3.1 billion, a 17.4% increase. Gross loans increased from $1.58 billion in 2019 to $1.73 billion last year.