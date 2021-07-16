Sonoma County’s jobless rate inches up in June, but seasonal jobs offset rise

Sonoma County’s unemployment rate ticked up in June to 5.7% from a revised 5.2% in May, according to data released Friday by state officials.

When adjusted for seasonal job swings, however, county unemployment stood at 5.5% last month, compared with 5.6% in May.

Robert Eyler, a Sonoma State University economist, said since the county has substantial summer fluctuations in jobs the adjusted unemployment mark provides a more precise view of the local labor market.

On an annual basis, last month’s jobless level is half of the 11.4% mark in June 2020, during the throes of the coronavirus pandemic. The unadjusted June number does reverse four months of declines from the January jobless rate of 7.1%.

With an economic recovery underway and last month’s full reopening of business and industry, local employers have added about 6,500 people to their payrolls the past two months, Eyler said. That’s boosted the local civilian labor force to 246,200 in June, with 232,100 of them working and 14,100 people still without jobs.

That number of residents unemployed countywide last month is 1,400 more than the 12,700 jobless people in May. And it’s giant improvement from the large group of 28,100 people unemployed here a year ago, according to the California Employment Development Department.

The critical leisure and hospitality industry, which was hit the hardest by pandemic-related business closures and disruption, showed strong monthly and annual job gains.

The sector added 2,200 jobs last month to reach a total payroll of 21,300 people, an 11.5% increase from May and a jump of 4,100 workers, or 23.8%, from 17,200 overall employees in June 2020.

Statewide, California’s jobless rate stayed at 7.7% in June, as the state added 73,500 jobs.

The U.S. unemployment level rose to 5.9% in June, as the country added 850,000 nonfarm jobs, from 5.8% in May.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

