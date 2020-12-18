Sonoma County’s unemployment rate dropped to 5.5% in November

Sonoma County’s unemployment rate dropped to 5.5% in November, its lowest level since the coronarivius pandemic struck this spring and upended the local economy, a state agency reported on Friday.

The jobless rate fell for the seventh consecutive month since its peak of 14.5% in April, when 35,100 Sonoma County residents lost their jobs in a single month as employers shut down or reduced operations in response to the spreading virus.

By November, the county had regained two-thirds of those jobs, the state Employment Development Department reported Friday. But there was one troubling sign: overall employment slipped to 236,400 last month, down from 242,000 in October. More job losses could follow in December after public health officials issued a four-week stay-home order Dec. 12 and further restricted business activities in an attempt to prevent a surge of infections from overwhelming local hospitals.

The EDD reported 13,800 county residents were unemployed in November, down from 15,500 in October and its peak of 36,100 in April. A year ago, 6,300 people were unemployed in November.

The county’s unemployment rate dropped from a revised 6.0% in October to 5.5% in November. A year ago, it stood at 2.4%.

The state of California on Friday reported an unemployment rate of 8.2% in November, which was an 0.8% decrease from October as employers added 57,100 jobs. The U.S. jobless rate last month was at 6.7%.

