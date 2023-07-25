Sonoma farm for sale — movie star alpacas sold separately

The alpacas that starred in “Holiday Harmony” with Brooke Shields are looking for a new home, after their Bonness Road property was listed for sale.

The alpacas are being sold separately.

The property sports a popular vacation rental, where guests could interact with the alpacas, including Napoleon and Pedro, who were featured in the film, which was directed by noted Petaluma filmmaker Ali Afshar, and premiered on MAX in November. The rate is currently around $650 per night.

The farm goes by “Lavender BnB Farm” on booking websites, and boasts 24-hour access to the animals — a big attraction for alpaca-loving guests looking to spend time in the Valley.

The farm includes a small structure currently used as an “alpaca gift shop” and bio gas bathroom, which are off the grid and 100% solar powered.

The 2,900-square-foot, three-bedroom home recently hit the market for $2,689,000.

Some features amenities on the 2.8-acre property include a private studio and recreation center, an eight-person hot tub, gazebo, 30 solar panels, a chicken coop and a drought-resistant lavender and butterfly garden.

The alpacas are also up for sale, but could be included in the property purchase for an additional cost. Aside from alpacas, the farm is also home to handful of spotted super mini babydoll sheep, valais babydoll crosses, two Nigerian dwarf goats and free-range hens.

The property’s location gives the occupant view of vineyards and hills, the ability to walk to wineries and drive to the Plaza within minutes.

The property at 22050 Bonness Road is listed through REMAX GOLD by Yasmeen Hillyard. Showings are by appointment only. Contact Hillyard at cahomeshop@gmail.com or 415-879-8287.

You can reach Staff Writer Rebecca Wolff at rebecca.wolff@sonomanews.com. On Twitter @bexwolff.