Sonoma Valley grape grower honored by California Farm Bureau

Tito Sasaki has won the distinguished service award from the California Farm Bureau. The award was announced Tuesday during the bureau’s annual meeting.

Sasaki is a Sonoma Valley grape grower who began farming after a successful career in engineering and quantum mechanics. He served as the president of the Sonoma County Farm Bureau, a board member who became particularly involved in local and statewide water issues.

California Farm Bureau President Jamie Johansson said in a statement that Sasaki has worked passionately on Sonoma County water issues for more than 20 years.

“He has devoted much of his time to developing water solutions and strategies, namely a balance among the water needs of farmers, fish and urban residents,” Johansson said, noting his recent work in the county on implementation of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act.

Wine industry conference to be held Wednesday

The Wine Industry Network will hold a virtual conference on Wednesday with topics that include a 2021 sector outlook.

Robert Eyler, professor of economics at Sonoma State University, will provide an economic overview on the local economy. Brian Clements and Bryan Foster, both of Turrentine Brokerage, will discuss the bulk wine and grape markets outlook. The event will finish with a presentation by Dale Stratton, an analyst at SipSource, and Christian Miller, research director at the Wine Market Council. Stratton and Miller will talk about purchasing trends.

Those interested in watching the sessions can learn more at the network’s website: https://wineindustryadvisor.com/boldpredictions.

Jackson Family Wines wins green honor

Jackson Family Wines was named the 2020 Green Company of the Year by British trade publication, the drinks business, as part of its annual Green Awards.

The award recognizes a company or organization in the alcohol beverage field that has demonstrated a commitment to the environment in changing and improving its business practices to better its carbon footprint.

Santa Rosa-based Jackson, one of the nation’s leading wine companies, has recently made a commitment to cut its carbon emissions in half by 2030 and become climate positive by 2050.

Compiled by Bill Swindell. Submit items to bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com.