Sonoma Valley wine trade group leader moving on

Maureen Cottingham is leaving as executive director of Sonoma Valley Vintners & Growers Alliance next month, after nearly 17 years of service with the trade group that supports the area’s wineries and growers.

Cottingham will next take on a leadership role at her family’s local farming operation.

Under her tenure, she played a key role with the annual Sonoma Wine Country Weekend and the Sonoma Harvest Wine Auction, raising $25 million for local nonprofits and children’s literacy programs. Her group had operated the annual wine weekend on conjunction with the Sonoma County Vintners for many years and then launched its own event, Signature Sonoma Valley, in 2017.

Cottingham also helped spearhead a series of innovative vineyard maps curated by wine critic Antonio Galloni and world-renowned cartographer Alessandro Masnaghetti, which highlighted key farms around the region and attracted media attention.

Winery founder Bob Stein dies

Robert “Bob” Adam Stein, founder of Notre Vue Estate Winery and Vineyard in Windsor, died on Feb. 16 at his home in Pacific Palisades from an extended battle with leukemia. He was 77.

Stein and his wife, Renée, bought their 710-acre property in Sonoma County in 1991 when it was known as Balverne Cellars.

The operation has 208 acres planted with 16 varietals and was located in the Russian River Valley and Chalk Hill wine regions. The couple donated 350 acres to the Sonoma County Open Space District in 1998 to ensure that it would remain as a wilderness preserve for the future.

During his tenure, Stein produced two brands, Notre Vue Estate and Balverne, which came from premium grapes on his property. He entered the wine industry after being an accountant, a banker and working in the metals industry.

Tom Hinde leaves Yao Ming Wines

Tom Hinde has departed as winemaker at Yao Ming Wines after helping launch the brand for the former NBA star with its 2009 vintage using Napa Valley fruit.

Hinde will now devote more time to his other wine projects. Those include Calina, Kintera Wines, Cru 9, Napa Bench, House of Cards and Taub Family Vineyards.

He previously served as president and director of winemaking at Flowers Vineyard & Winery. From 1989 to 2005, Hinde was vice president and general manager for Kendall-Jackson Wine Estates.

Compiled by Bill Swindell. Submit items to bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com.