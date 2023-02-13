A new jewelry store is set to open this summer in Montgomery Village, making it the fifth new business to be announced since Massachusetts-based WS Development acquired the Santa Rosa shopping space in 2021.

Gorjana is a jewelry brand that started in Southern California in 2004 and is known for its laid-back, casual and fine jewelry styles from bracelets and rings to necklaces and earrings.

“We are excited to welcome California-native brand, gorjana, to The Village this summer as they bring their everyday, effortless pieces to Wine Country for the very first time with what will be their first boutique between Marin and Portland,” Montgomery Village general manager Brittany Mundarain said in a statement.

The brand was started in 2004 by its founders Jason and Gorjana Reidel.

The couple would fulfill jewelry orders from their living room and drive around to local markets and craft fairs to sell their collections before opening their first storefront in Laguna Beach in 2017.

Gorjana has since expanded to over 40 locations across the country, with 20 in California.

Lena Kubler, Northern California regional manager for Gorjana, said the upcoming Montgomery Village location will be the northernmost location in the state.

“One of the biggest things that set us apart as a brand is, not just our product and our jewelry, but the store experience and the level of service in store,” Kubler said.

“We’ve since expanded from 18 karat, gold-plated jewelry to an ever-growing, fine jewelry collection as well.”

The business’s Corte Madera location is the closest to Santa Rosa, that is until the Montgomery Village space opens this summer, but Kubler said the company is on a path to open even more stores.

“We’re just really excited to be bringing our products, our styling and customer service to (Santa Rosa) in particular and keep offering products to Californians,” she said.

“We’re really big on layering multiple pieces and helping our guests create a full look that really works with their every day style.”

You can reach Staff Writer Sara Edwards at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat. com. On Twitter @sedwards380.