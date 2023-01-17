In the days leading up to Christmas, Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan thought the company would quickly recover from the frigid weather that forced thousands of flight cancellations nationwide. But that changed by Dec. 25 when it became clear that the airline’s problems were spiraling out of control.

After a sleepless night, Jordan and his team decided that the only way to pull the airline’s operations back from the brink would be to cancel even more flights — around two-thirds of its schedule for several days.

In an interview this week, Jordan described how things went so wrong for Southwest. The company’s meltdown disrupted the lives of about 2 million customers, ruined countless holiday trips and left travelers sleeping in airport terminals. Regulators and lawmakers are calling for investigations and stiff penalties against the company.

More than two weeks after the crisis began, the airline is still trying to fully understand why its operations, long considered by analysts to be among the most efficient in the airline industry, failed so spectacularly. It has hired a consulting firm, Oliver Wyman, to study the debacle.

Jordan also said Southwest was working with GE Digital to add new functions to software that the airline uses to assist in scheduling crews. The airline’s scheduling system, often referred to as SkySolver, has been criticized by labor union leaders for not reassigning pilots and flight attendants quickly enough after flights were canceled or delayed, even as other airlines snapped back to normal. Perhaps the most daunting task for Jordan, who has been with Southwest since 1988 but has been CEO for less than a year, is regaining the trust of employees and customers.

This telephone interview was condensed and edited for clarity.

Q. With the benefit of time, how would you describe what went wrong?

A. We messed up and caused problems and we need to fix our problems, but it did start with this historic storm. That, coupled with supercold temperatures, caused things that we just never see.

We had jetways that wouldn’t move and we had frozen de-icing fluid. We had aircraft engines that were frozen or iced, and on and on and on. We would suddenly see an issue in Denver, and have to cancel a bunch of flights in Denver. Issues in Chicago; cancel Chicago. Issues in Nashville. You end up with this historic level of cancellations across a number of days. That then means you have a historic level of aircraft repair, which then causes a historic level of crew you have to move.

You’re trying to solve these problems. And as you’re solving them, you have more problems. More cancels, more problems; more cancels, more problems. We just couldn’t keep up with the volume — volume we’d never seen before.

The way an airline works is you want to see something and stay ahead of it. As the volume increased, we got behind. They’re solving problems from an hour ago, then two hours ago, then four hours ago.

Everybody’s talking about SkySolver — which, by the way, is actually called Crew Optimization now, from GE — which is an industry standard tool. It’s a great tool. It is not designed to solve past problems. It’s designed to look at a future set of issues and give you potential solutions for crew.

There’s been confusion over “Well, your technology failed.” The technology did not fail; it worked as designed. Our processes worked as designed; they just were all hit by overwhelming volume. Now, that doesn’t mean that those things don’t need to be better. That’s part of what the Oliver Wyman work is. We’re also working with GE on rapidly developing a new release that would allow the software to solve past problems, so they wouldn’t have to be solved manually.

Q. How do you make sure that these systems or just the whole operation doesn’t get overwhelmed in the way that it did?

A. We can’t have this happen again.

We have terrific leaders and terrific folks in our network operations center that are always watching the operation. But we put in place a whole other level of indicators, basically an operational dashboard that is looking for evidence that the operation is getting beyond what’s normal. I’m calling it hypercare.

Just in case we need it, we’ve got over 100 surge crew schedulers. Their normal job is an analyst in finance, for example. And they’re able to come help.

With the ice on engines, we did not have enough engine covers in certain locations. And that’s something we can fix right now. We had issues with de-icing. So right now we can look at our de-icing equipment and processes and procedures.