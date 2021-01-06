Southwest Airlines tempts travelers with $29 fare sale

Southwest Airlines kicked off a four-day sale Monday with some tantalizingly low fares for travel into spring.

Discounts are available for flights to and from the Golden State, but the best deals are for intra-California flights, whether between Oakland and Burbank or San Francisco and Los Angeles. Many fares are just $29 or $39 one-way ($58 to $78 round-trip).

The $29 fares are mainly available for flights on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Among the country's largest domestic air carriers, Southwest is also offering cheap flights between California and other states, such as $54 one-way between Francisco and Portland, Oregon, and $108 one-way between Oakland and New York's LaGuardia Airport.

Here are examples of more one-way deals Southwest is touting around the country:

-As low as $29 one-way nonstop between Atlanta and Raleigh/Durham

-As low as $29 one-way nonstop between Denver and Salt Lake City

-As low as $29 one-way nonstop between Phoenix and Palm Springs

-As low as $39 one-way nonstop between Dallas and New Orleans

-As low as $99 one-way nonstop between San Diego and Honolulu

The sale runs through Thursday, Jan. 7, and there are some restrictions such as blackout dates around spring break. You also must book 21 days in advance to score the lowest prices.

The best way to find the lowest fares is by using Southwest's low fare calendar. Select your departure and arrival cities and the month you want to fly, and the tool will show you the days with the cheapest tickets.

Other airlines are offering similar deals. A search on Google Flights for San Francisco to Los Angeles with a Tuesday, March 9, departure and a Wednesday, March 10, return turned up a $57 round-trip fare on Alaska and $77 on Delta.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Southwest Airlines is requiring passengers and staff to wear face masks on planes. The airline says that it's spending more than six hours cleaning each aircraft every night to curb the spread of the virus.

You can learn more about Southwest destinations with entry restrictions at Southwest.com.

If you decide you're uncomfortable flying after purchasing a ticket, nonrefundable tickets can be canceled and applied to future travel for up to one year from the original purchase date.