Spirit, American Airlines cancel hundreds of flights Tuesday

For the third day in a row, Spirit Airlines and American Airlines canceled hundreds of flights, including more than 600 on Tuesday.

American Airlines canceled 286 flights total as of Tuesday morning — 9% of all flights — while Spirit canceled 330, or 48% of its flights, according to Flight Aware.

On Monday, American canceled 563 flights, while Spirit nixed 334.

At Oakland International Airport, Spirit canceled a total of five flights, or 35%, on Tuesday. American canceled just three flights out of SFO on the same day.

Both airlines cited inclement weather as one of the reasons for the cancellations.

American said in a statement that a "prolonged severe weather event" out of its Dallas Fort-Worth hub on Sunday night into Monday morning "brought sustained heavy rain, strong winds, lightning, microbursts and hail."

It said the weather event resulted in delays, cancellations and nearly 100 diversions.

"Our team members are working around the clock to care for our customers," the statement said.

Spirit said in a statement it was "working around the clock to mitigate travel disruptions" created by "weather, system outages and staffing shortages in some areas of the operation."

"We understand how frustrating it is for our Guests when plans change unexpectedly," the statement said. "We're working to provide refunds for cancellations and, when possible, to reaccommodate our Guests."

Spirit said it was proactively canceling flights early to give passengers "as much notice as possible," and asked passengers to watch for notifications and check flight statuses before going to the airport.