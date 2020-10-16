Spottswoode Estate in Napa Valley earns environmental B Corp certification

Spottswoode Estate in the Napa Valley has achieved B Corp certification for its environmental and community work, as well as workplace structure.

The winery achieved the status in late July as it met certain standards for environmental commitment, treatment of workers, overall relationship with the local community and business governance. In the North Coast, Fetzer Vineyards and McEvoy Ranch also have earned this certification.

“The climate crisis is at our doorstep, and it is already reshaping our communities and the wine industry,” said Novak Milliken, Spottswoode Estate’s chief executive officer. “Now is the time not just for advocacy, but for action and accountability.”

State eases restrictions on virtual winemaker dinners

The state Department of Alcohol Beverage Control has provided relief to wineries that will allow them to conduct virtual winemaker dinners during the coronavirus pandemic.

The agency has issued a notice that it will no longer require winemaker dinners to take place at a winery, allowing them to be conducted digitally in the homes of customers.

Under the order, the winery or retailer must sell all food and alcoholic beverages to consumers either for delivery or pickup. The meals included can either be prepared by the winery or may include ingredients for the consumer to prepare at home.

Ferrari-Carano Winery and Vineyards reopens for wine tastings

Ferrari-Carano Winery and Vineyards has reopened for wine tastings under new management of Foley Family Wines, which bought the Healdsburg winery in July.

The winery had a soft opening in September and it is now open for appointment-only tastings from Thursday through Monday. The hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the first reservation time at 10:30 a.m. and the last at 2:30 p.m.

There are two fall tasting selections. One features a flight of four single-vineyard wines with a food pairing of Italian-inspired bites. The price is $50 per person or $40 for wine club members.

The other features a flight of four, hand-selected wines with an an optional cheese and charcuterie board available. The price is $20 per person for the traditional tasting and $30 for the reserve tasting, while both are complimentary for wine club members.

