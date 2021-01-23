St. Helena vintners elect new 2021 board members

The trade group promoting the St. Helena wine region has appointed new board members for 2021.

Katie Hayne Simpson, owner of Chase Cellars in St. Helena, is board president of Appellation St. Helena, which help promotes the Napa Valley wine region that was formally recognized by the federal government in 1995.

Simpson said her focus is on “stimulating more interest” in St Helena wines and vineyards.

Seth Goldfarb, general manager of Anomaly Vineyards in St. Helena, was appointed board secretary. And the group’s chief financial officer is Claire Hobday, chief financial officer at C. Mondavi & Sons.

UC Davis to offer wine management course

UC Davis will hold its wine executive program as an online course in March.

The program is sponsored by the university’s graduate school of management and department of viticulture and enology. It will focus on the fundamentals of winemaking and management skills to successfully operate a wine business in the 21st century.

More than 1,000 wine industry executives have participated in the program over the last 20 years.

For more information, visit the university’s website at https://na.eventscloud.com/website/4636/home.

Signorello Estate names sales manager

Brian Miracle was named national sales manager for western states at Signorello Estate in Napa.

In his new position, Miracle will oversee sales of Signorello Estate as well as other brands from owner Ray Signorello whose portfolio includes Fuse, Edge and Trim.

He most recently led national sales for Failla Wines and Day Zinfandel and previously was a co-owner of Third Coast Wine Werks/AVA Wine & Spirits, a wine distributor in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Compiled by Bill Swindell. Submit items to bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com.