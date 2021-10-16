Stag’s Leap wineries in Napa Valley to hold virtual tasting series this fall

Wineries in the Stag’s Leap region of Napa County have joined together for a series of virtual panel tastings this fall.

The series is sponsored by the Stag’s Leap District Winegrowers Association and will showcase the grape growing area and its wineries. The events also are being held in conjunction with the special release of a collection of 16 wines from the region that are from 2018 cabernet sauvignon vintage.

The tastings will be held on Friday evenings from Nov. 5 to Dec. 3. The wine collection is priced at $2,150 for the 16-bottle package and is only available for purchase until Dec. 15.

For more information call 255-1720 or visit www.stagsleapdistrict.com/AppellationCollection.

The Prisoner Wine Co. releases new wine brand

The Prisoner Wine Co. of Napa Valley has introduced a new luxury wine brand, Saldo, which builds upon its zinfandel bottlings.

The new label has released a red blend that is available this month for purchase along with a zinfandel bottling, each at a suggested retail price of $32 a bottle. Saldo will offer a chenin blanc in early 2022. The fruit is sourced from the North and Central coasts of California. The winery is owned by Constellation Brands Inc.

The project was developed by Chrissy Wittmann, director of winemaking for The Prisoner, and Saldo’s new lead winemaker, Todd Ricard. He previously served as senior winemaker at Wild Horse Winery in the Central Coast.

Registration to open for major wine conference in Sacramento

Registration will be open Tuesday for the Unified Wine & Grape Symposium, North America’s largest wine conference as the event will be held in an in-person format in January.

The conference, which will be held from Jan. 25-27, will be at the newly renovated SAFE Credit Union Convention Center in Sacramento.

The California Association of Winegrape Growers and the American Society for Enology and Viticulture are sponsors of the event, which features a large trade show as well as educational seminars and expert panels discussing issues affecting the wine sector.

For more information, visit the event website at www.unifiedsymposium.org

Compiled by Bill Swindell. Submit items to bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com.