Starbucks giving away free coffee to front line workers

Starbucks is giving free coffee to health care workers and other essential employees throughout December, according to a news release from the chain.

Anyone who identifies themselves as a front line worker will receive a free hot or iced tall brewed coffee at participating locations through New Year’s Eve.

Those who are eligible include hospital staff, social workers, contact tracers, firefighters, law enforcement and other similar professions, according to the release.

There is no limit to how many times essential employees can redeem the offer throughout the month, CBS reported.

Starbucks isn’t the only chain with a Sonoma County location offering free or discounted products to first responders:

Hooters is offering health care workers, first responders and military personnel with 20% off all takeout orders. A valid form of ID must be shown to receive the discount.

Mrs. Fields is giving health care workers 25% off of its Heroes Collection of cookie tins with the code THANKS.

Panda Express also is offering a 10% discount to hospital workers and first responders through Dec. 31.

Pieology is selling $50 care packages for medical professionals, first responders and others in need. The packages include four pizzas, one cheese bread and one large dessert.

In late March, Taco Bell turned its Taco Trucks into mobile kitchens for health care workers and other first responders.