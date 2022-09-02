Starbucks names new CEO

Starbucks has hired Laxman Narasimhan as its next CEO, the company announced Thursday, putting him in charge of the world’s largest coffee chain as it grapples with a growing unionization movement, rising inflation and losses in China.

Narasimhan will take over in April from Howard Schultz, Starbucks’ longtime leader, who took back the reins of the company this past April after Kevin Johnson stepped down as CEO.

“We were looking for somebody that was a true servant leader that had a deep sense of humility,” Schultz said. “Laxman first and foremost is a true servant leader.”

Narasimhan, 55, will be thrust into one of the world’s most prominent corporate leadership roles, overseeing roughly 35,000 stores and 383,000 employees globally. A former senior PepsiCo executive, he has most recently led Reckitt Benckiser, the British conglomerate that makes Lysol disinfectant and Durex condoms.

Shares in Reckitt fell more than 5% Thursday after the company unexpectedly announced that Narasimhan would step down as its CEO on Sept. 30.

Schultz is expected to remain the company’s interim CEO until April, and then become an adviser to Narasimhan. Schultz will remain on the company’s board as well.

In Starbucks’ most recent earnings report, in August, Schultz spoke of the company’s early progress in reinventing itself — a task that will now fall to Narasimhan.

The coffee chain has become a focal point for a resurgent unionization movement over the past year, as workers press for higher pay and better working conditions. Since December, Starbucks has gone from no unions at its roughly 9,000 company-owned stores in the United States to 230 as of Monday.

Starbucks faces other challenges as well. In its earnings report last month, the company said that its profit margins had fallen, under pressure from the rising costs of ingredients and higher wages. It also suffered from lower sales in China, one of its biggest markets outside the United States, tied to pandemic restrictions in the country, although customers had begun to return.

Narasimhan will join the company in October, Schultz said, spending the next several months getting “immersed” in the culture of Starbucks, traveling to stores around the world and even working behind the counter at some before officially taking over.

“He will make us better,” Schultz said.