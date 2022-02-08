Starbucks temporarily closes, reduces hours at some Sonoma County locations with omicron surge

Starbucks locations across the Bay Area including Sonoma County have in recent weeks temporarily closed or have had their hours trimmed as a result of staffing shortages due to COVID-19, leaving those searching for their daily caffeine fix in a lurch.

The Seattle-based company said that “some” of its approximately 50 locations in the county have been affected, but would not cite specific shops as it said such changes are occurring daily.

Starbucks suggested that customers first check its app or website before heading to a location.

According to a Press Democrat survey, locations in Sonoma County that have had to close or cut hours due to coronavirus in recent weeks include: Highway 116 in Sebastopol, Highway 12 in Santa Rosa, Golf Course Drive in Rohnert Park and Brooks Road in Windsor.

“As we have since the beginning of the pandemic, local leaders can, and do scale operations based on partner availability and local COVID-19 factors,” said company spokeswoman Elizabeth Summers in a statement. “These decisions are made on a store-by-store and market-by-market basis.”

There has been much discussion of such closures online through forums such as Nextdoor as well as increasing coverage of the closings in local media and nationally. The closures have occurred from Cleveland to Texas.

The company offers employees who were exposed of diagnosed with COVID-19 with sick pay to isolate for up to two incidents every four months. Those employees who were not exposed can work at other open stores if their location was closed.

While Starbucks’ closures are notable given its vast number of locations, other smaller coffee outlets have also been affected. For example, Windsor-based Avid Coffee last month shortened its hours from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. so staff at each of its three Sonoma County locations would only be responsible for one shift, said owner Rob Daly.

“We had more close contact than actual exposure. We were just proactive. We just set a three-week plan where we are going to have reduced hours,” Daly said of his January staffing. “I watched others (stores) and they would close down randomly or have no staff. I didn’t want to put our guests through that.”

The three Avid Coffee locations are back to normal operations and Daly has extended the hours from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its Santa Rosa locaiton. The Petaluma is open until 3 p.m. daily and its Sebastopol location is open until 3 p.m. on the weekends.

“We are back up,” added Daly.