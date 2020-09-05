State agency: Sonoma County had 16 cases of pesticide illness in 2017

There were 16 cases of pesticide-related illnesses and injuries in Sonoma County in 2017, according to recently released data by the the California Department of Pesticide Regulation.

The report shows that five of the cases were related to agricultural work and 11 were not.

Five cases are related to direct contact exposure to pesticides while another five are related to drift exposure. The six remaining cases are unknown.

There are 2,006 cases overall in California in 2017, with 482 of those sickened by pesticides from that total as a result of agricultural use.

Kendall-Jackson launches grocery worker relief fund

Kendall-Jackson has partnered with the United Way to launch a financial relief fund for grocery workers nationwide that will provide debit cards worth $250 for those in the sector who are undergoing financial hardships.

The winery, part of Jackson Family Wines of Santa Rosa, has pledged an initial $200,000 for the first year of the project and will commit to $2 million by 2030. Other businesses such as wine and spirits wholesalers also have pledged to contribute to the program, which will be administered through the United Way’s website, said Marlow Bruce, spokesperson for Kendall-Jackson.

Kendall-Jackson has produced the nation’s top-selling chardonnay for the last 27 years and the winery’s grocery worker program was spurred because of its success in supermarket sales.

“They (grocery workers) form the backbone of our business and are a direct extension of the Kendall-Jackson family,” Barbara Banke, chair and proprietor of Jackson Family Wines, said in a statement.

State Legislature passes conjunctive labeling bill for Mendocino County

California Legislature cleared legislation on Aug. 30 that would require wineries to put “Mendocino County” on their labels for bottles that also contain a subappellation within the county such as the Anderson Valley.

The bill, SB 918, authored by state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, provides that same “conjunctive labeling” standard that previously has been granted for both Sonoma and Napa counties.

The requirement would start on any wine bottled as of Jan. 1, 2023.

The Mendocino Winegrowers trade group said in a statement that “conjunctive labeling builds country brand equity, increases wine sales, and raises recognition of budding industries across the Golden State.”

