Stone Brewing closes doors in Napa after landlord dispute over rent

Stone Brewing Co. closed the doors of its Napa brewery for good on Thursday after a dispute with its landlord over unpaid rent during the coronavirus pandemic.

The closure left 40 people out of work.

The Escondido-based craft brewer has begun pulling its equipment from the historic Borreo building just east of the Napa River, where it opened up in May 2018 amid great acclaim.

The shutdown came after a Napa County judge ruled last month for the landlord, West Pueblo Partners, which alleged that the iconic craft brewer did not dutifully pay its rent over the past year during the pandemic and then terminated Stone’s 20-year lease on the property.

The 1877 building was constructed from native cut stone in an Italian Renaissance style but had been vacant since 2001. Stone co-founder Greg Koch said he first fell in love with the property in 2012 and worked to make it an another outpost for his brewery, popular for its Arrogant Bastard Ale.

Stone in a statement said that it tried to negotiate with West Pueblo Partners but claimed the company was unwilling to work with the brewery. The company contends it had deferred rent payments from last December to June of this year because of restrictions for on-site dining and were in the process of paying those charges back. The brewery added that it had negotiated strong protections into the lease that it thought would provide some flexibility during major catastrophic events like a pandemic.

The brewery also said the judge’s ruling could have consequential effects for all tenants in the future and would appeal the case.

“Stone believes the court’s ruling is fundamentally flawed and risks becoming a dangerous precedent that will threaten protections for commercial tenants when the next pandemic or wildfire comes,” the brewery said.

A representative for West Pueblo Partners has not returned a call to The Press Democrat in response to Stone’s claims.

Some of the Stone employees will be offered opportunities to relocate to Southern California and the others will be provided severance and benefits coverage, according to the brewery.