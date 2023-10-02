Student loan payments resumed Sunday for millions of Americans after a three year pause on federal student loans.

Interest accrual on student loans resumed Sept. 1 as borrowers braced for renewed payments, a struggle for many as high inflation and rising interest rates cut into personal incomes.

Americans owe about $1.77 trillion on federal and private student loans. The White House’s former plan to cancel up to $20,000 in federal debt for millions of borrowers was struck down by the Supreme Court in June.

Here’s what local experts say borrowers should do as they prepare to enter repayment.

What will Biden do next?

The Biden administration held a press conference back in June shortly after the Supreme Court's ruling. The administration announced it had already taken steps to provide debt relief for as many borrowers as possible.

The Department of Education is instituting a 12-month “on-ramp” to repayment, from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, 2024.

This means borrowers who miss monthly payments during this period will “not be considered delinquent, reported to credit bureaus, placed in default, or referred to debt collection agencies.”

The White House has also launched the Saving On a Valuable Education (SAVE) plan, an income-driven repayment plan aimed to cut borrowers’ monthly payments in half, something all student borrowers in repayment were eligible to enroll in starting this past summer before payments are due.

The SAVE plan will:

Cut the amount that qualifying borrowers have to pay each month in half from 10% to 5% of discretionary income for undergraduate loans.

Raise the amount of income considered non-discretionary income, making it protected from repayment. According to the White House’s release, no borrower earning under 225% of the federal poverty level — or about a minimum hourly wage of $15 — a year for a single borrower, will have to make a monthly payment under this plan.

Forgive loan balances after 10 years of payments instead of 20 years for borrowers with original loan balances of $12,000 or less.

Not charge borrowers with unpaid monthly interest so that no borrower’s loan balance will grow as long as they make their monthly payments, even when that payment is $0 because of low income.

In September, the White House said more than four million student loan borrowers had enrolled in the plan.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., created a video series on Instagram and TikTok to further discuss how the plan works and other loan forgiveness options available.

Tips for borrowers

Find out how much you owe: With required payments on pause since 2020, many borrowers likely haven’t thought about their Federal Student Aid ID or the password for their loan provider’s website.

Rachael Cutcher, director of student financial services at Santa Rosa Junior College, told The Press Democrat in June it’s important for borrowers to become reacquainted with how much they will owe and what monthly payments will look like, along with terms, penalties and conditions associated with each loan.

Keep an eye out for messaging from your loan provider: One thing to definitely not do, Cutcher said, is ignore messages about upcoming payments.

There are many options to address these payments, she said. And don’t rule out loan consolidation or refinancing, she said.

She also advised borrowers to start budgeting for those monthly payments now, despite a still uncertain timeline for repayment, and talk with loan providers about ways to tackle these payments as they resume.

Research other loan forgiveness options: Though President Biden’s loan forgiveness plan was blocked, there are still ways for borrowers to receive relief and/or forgiveness. Here are a few types borrowers could qualify for, according to studentaid.gov:

Public Service Loan Forgiveness: Borrowers who work for the government or a nonprofit organization are eligible for this program, which forgives the borrower's remaining balance on Direct Loans after the borrower has made the equivalent of 120 qualifying payments and while working full-time for an eligible employee.

Teacher Loan Forgiveness Program: This program is for full-time teachers who have taught for five complete and consecutive school years in a low-income school or educational service agency and could forgive up to $17,500 on Direct Subsidized, Direct Unsubsidized, Unsubsidized Stafford and Subsidized Stafford loans. More information on qualifications and how the program works is available on the Federal Student Aid website. Other loan forgiveness programs for teachers are also available for those who qualify.

Total and Permanent Disability Discharge: Borrowers who are "totally and permanently disabled" with qualifying documentation may be eligible for a discharge of federal student loans, according to the Federal Student Aid website. Qualifications and instructions on how to apply are available at studentaid.gov.

Income-driven repayment plans: Most federal student loans are eligible for at least one income-driven repayment plan, according to the Federal Student Aid website. Currently, there are four: Biden's new Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) Plan (also formerly known as the REPAYE Plan), The Pay As You Earn (PAYE) Plan, the Income-based Repayment (IBR) Plan and the Income-Contingent Repayment (ICR) Plan. Further details on the difference between each plan and how to apply are available at studentaid.gov.

Beware of potential scams: Cutcher advised borrowers to be wary of any calls or inquiries offering assistance in refinancing loans.

The borrower should be the one to initiate the conversation with their provider, she said, and to only work with reputable organizations.

“If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” she said. “And don’t ever give away personal information like bank info, Social Security numbers and the like.”

If borrowers weren’t expecting a call but are contacted by a number that appears to be their lender and it feels dubious, she said, hang up and call the provider back to confirm.

