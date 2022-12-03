Study: Wine industry has $73 billion economic impact in California

A new study supported by two wine industry groups puts the annual economic contribution of the industry in California at more than $73 billion.

The report touted the direct and indirect influences from wineries, vineyards and related businesses. The California Association of Winegrape Growers and The Wine Institute funded the study.

“The vineyards of California are not only iconic postcard images of our state’s splendor, but also cradles of economic growth and pillars to many communities around the state,” said Natalie Collins, interim president of the California Association of Winegrape Growers, in a statement. “The report offers a testament to the hard work and commitment of California’s wine grape growers and vintners in building and preserving a truly sustainable economic driver.”

The report, prepared by John Dunham & Associates, put the growth of economic impact of the industry in California at 27% (from $57.6 billion to $73 billion) and 49% in national impact (from $114.1 billion to $170.5 billion) over the past six years.

Anderson Valley pinot noir festival to be held in May

The Anderson Valley Pinot Noir Festival will be held May 19-21 to further highlight Mendocino County’s best known varietal.

The event will take place at various wineries around the valley along Highway 128 with the grand tasting May 20 at Scharffenberger Cellars in Philo.

The grand tasting will feature about 50 wineries from the region and their employees will be pouring different styles from sparkling to still to rosé wines.

The festival also will host a technical conference, a sunset barbecue at Lula Cellars and open houses at various wineries.

Tickets can be purchased at the Anderson Valley Winegrowers Association website at avwines.com/pinot-noir-festival.

Smith Story celebrates 1-year anniversary in Healdsburg

Smith Story Wine Cellars has recently celebrated its one-year anniversary at the Bacchus Landing complex on Westside Road in Healdsburg.

The winery, founded by Ali Smith and Eric Story, previously had a tasting room for five years in Philo in Mendocino County.

For the anniversary, Smith Story is offering a 22% discount on the purchase of six bottles or more. “We've never done this type of a discount … our customers are so loyal, it's a way to pay it forward along with helping our small winery grow,” Story said in a statement.

Bacchus Landing also features other small wineries within its footprint, including 13th & Third, Aldina Vineyards, Convene and Dot Wine.

The North Bay Business Journal contributed to this article. Compiled by Bill Swindell. Submit items to bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com.