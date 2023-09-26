Supply chain hurdles complicate food companies’ climate pledges

Five years ago McDonald’s said it planned to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than one-third in parts of its operations by 2030. A few years later, it pledged to be “net zero” — cutting emissions to as close to zero as possible — by 2050.

But in its most recent report, McDonald’s disclosed that things were moving in the wrong direction: The company’s emissions in 2021 were 12% higher than its 2015 baseline.

McDonald’s is hardly alone. An examination of various climate-related reports and filings for 20 of the world’s largest food and restaurant companies reveals that more than half have not made any progress on their emissions reduction goals or have reported rising emissions levels.

The bulk of emissions — in many cases more than 90% — come from the companies’ supply chains. In other words, the cows and wheat used to make burgers and cereal.

And while companies have worked to eliminate some plastic in packaging and reduce water use to make their products more sustainable, many large food and beverage companies and restaurant chains are struggling to balance their robust growth in recent years with their climate goals.

As consumer patterns have changed since the start of the pandemic, food companies have experienced significant demand. The war in Ukraine and extreme weather, such as droughts and floods, also disrupted supply chains, causing companies to get ingredients and goods from different suppliers.

At PepsiCo, which began setting targets to reduce emissions in 2015, emissions in its supply chain are up 7% from its baseline, according to its 2022 climate report. Chipotle, which set a goal of halving its emissions by 2030, reported a 26% surge in supply chain and other emissions in its 2022 report.

“This has got to be about performance, not promises,” said Barry Parkin, the chief procurement and sustainability officer at the privately held candy and pet food giant Mars, one of the large companies that reported a decline in emissions. “We’ve had five years of companies making promises and being celebrated for the quality of their promises and not their performance.”

The global food system, which accounts for one-third of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions, is under pressure from consumers and investors to create tangible plans to reduce that output. Last week, heads of governments, corporations, climate advocacy groups and activists are gathering in New York City to discuss, debate and attend protests about climate issues.

Many food companies have paid outside groups, such as the Science Based Targets initiative, to set and approve medium- and long-term goals to slash emissions. Many say on their websites and in news releases that they aim to be net zero in their emissions by 2050.

“If companies aren’t developing strategies around how to integrate growth and innovation into climate transition plans, that does amplify their exposure to climate risk and their risk of not meeting their targets,” said Meryl Richards, the acting program director for food and forest at Ceres, a nonprofit coalition of climate activists and investors.

For 2022, for example, Starbucks reported a 12% increase in its total emissions from 2019 levels. But during that time, revenues jumped 23%, or $6 billion — a big chunk from raising prices for lattes and cappuccinos — while it added more than 5,000 new stores.

At this point, the company expects increases in emissions, including in areas such as water and waste, “as we saw our business grow and as we further strengthened our systems of measurement,” said Beth Nervig, a spokesperson for Starbucks. “We are at a crucial point on our journey to becoming a resource-positive company.”

In emailed statements, McDonald’s, PepsiCo and Chipotle all said they continued to work with suppliers to reduce emissions.

Quantifying and reducing supply chain emissions “are significant challenges and critical pathways to achieving our net-zero goal by 2040,” said Jim Andrew, the chief sustainability officer at PepsiCo.

McDonald’s said it was meeting its stated objectives, noting that total emissions at its restaurants had declined and that other metrics showed its supply chain emissions had also been reduced. But the company also said several critical hurdles had to be overcome to further reduce supply chain emissions, including advances in accounting, collaboration within the agricultural industry, and additional funding for suppliers and producers.

Still, some companies reported declines in emissions even as their businesses grew in recent years.

Mars said it had reduced its total emissions, including its supply chain, by 8% from 2015 levels while increasing its revenue 60%. The company’s goal is to cut its total 2015 emissions by 50% by 2030 and to be net zero by 2050.