Supply chain hurdles complicate food companies’ climate pledges

Five years ago McDonald’s said it planned to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than one-third in parts of its operations by 2030. A few years later, it pledged to be “net zero” — cutting emissions to as close to zero as possible — by 2050.

But in its most recent report, McDonald’s disclosed that things were moving in the wrong direction: The company’s emissions in 2021 were 12% higher than its 2015 baseline.

McDonald’s is hardly alone. An examination of various climate-related reports and filings for 20 of the world’s largest food and restaurant companies reveals that more than half have not made any progress on their emissions reduction goals or have reported rising emissions levels.

The bulk of emissions — in many cases more than 90% — come from the companies’ supply chains. In other words, the cows and wheat used to make burgers and cereal.

And while companies have worked to eliminate some plastic in packaging and reduce water use to make their products more sustainable, many large food and beverage companies and restaurant chains are struggling to balance their robust growth in recent years with their climate goals.

As consumer patterns have changed since the start of the pandemic, food companies have experienced significant demand. The war in Ukraine and extreme weather, such as droughts and floods, also disrupted supply chains, causing companies to get ingredients and goods from different suppliers.

At PepsiCo, which began setting targets to reduce emissions in 2015, emissions in its supply chain are up 7% from its baseline, according to its 2022 climate report. Chipotle, which set a goal of halving its emissions by 2030, reported a 26% surge in supply chain and other emissions in its 2022 report.

“This has got to be about performance, not promises,” said Barry Parkin, the chief procurement and sustainability officer at the privately held candy and pet food giant Mars, one of the large companies that reported a decline in emissions. “We’ve had five years of companies making promises and being celebrated for the quality of their promises and not their performance.”

In emailed statements, McDonald’s, PepsiCo and Chipotle all said they continued to work with suppliers to reduce emissions.

Quantifying and reducing supply chain emissions “are significant challenges and critical pathways to achieving our net-zero goal by 2040,” said Jim Andrew, the chief sustainability officer at PepsiCo.