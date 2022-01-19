Survey: After robust 2021, winery owners face long-term challenges

A new survey has found optimism in America’s wine sector as almost 30 percent of winery owners who responded, including those from the North Coast, said they believed that 2021 was their best year in business.

The survey released Wednesday from Silicon Valley Bank of more than 650 winery owners and executives recapped a mostly successful year and grew from a COVID-19 challenged 2020 where American consumers bought $67 billion worth of wine. Most of the respondents were from the West Coast, including a sizable contingent from the North Coast.

Yet, the corresponding report from the bank also flagged long-term issues that were problematic before the pandemic and continue to pose challenges for the industry. That includes more difficulty in attracting younger consumers and the effects of climate change, especially in securing water for vineyards.

“2020 was difficult. We effectively had zero growth rate for North Coast premium wine,” said Rob McMillan, founder of Silicon Valley Bank’s wine division and author of the report.

Notably, the survey found a 21% sales growth rate for premium wineries, which are the basis of the North Coast industry. That spike reached a level that hadn’t been achieved since 2007. “It’s astounding. That was reopening. That part of the market did very well with restaurants. People needed to restock,” Rob McMillan said of the sales jump.

The optimism also was reflected in the uptick of mergers-and-acquisitions activity. The report noted that such deals “were by all accounts the strongest ever” with the first initial stock offerings of a significant U.S. wine company in 20 years, which included both The Duckhorn Portfolio in St. Helena and Vintage Wine Estates with its main headquarters in Santa Rosa.

Still, there are obstacles. That includes reaching younger consumers who are attracted to various alcoholic drinks from beer to hard seltzers as opposed to Baby Boomers who have carried the segment for decades. A Harris Poll found that almost half of those 65 years and older would bring wine to a party while that share was 29% for those 55 to 64. “While boomers are still purchasing at higher price points, demand for wine will be slack as the median boomer hits normal retirement age in 2022 and younger consumers continue to prefer alcoholic beverages other than wine,” the report stated.

Water supply could also emerge as another factor as the survey found that 43% of respondents were very concerned about the potential for a serious shortage. More than 80% of wineries in Napa and Sonoma counties said they were impacted by the drought. “There’s a lot of things you can mitigate. You can’t mitigate no water,” McMillan said.

The survey also found wineries had more difficulty in obtaining insurance coverage, especially those in areas near where wildfires have ripped through in recent years. Thirty-five percent of respondents either could not obtain coverage or get sufficient amount of insurance, the survey found.

“This situation puts winery owners in a position to lose everything and impacts their ability to get loans to run their business. California’s FAIR Plan is a last-resort option for wineries but limits maximum coverage to $8.4 million, which is nearly double the prior policy limits but still insufficient for many,“ the report reads.