Swiss bank accused of impeding hunt for accounts linked to Nazis

WASHINGTON — The troubled banking giant Credit Suisse is facing new accusations that it has not been fully forthcoming about the scope of its historical assistance to Nazis, a quarter-century after it agreed to take part in a $1.25 billion settlement of lawsuits by Holocaust survivors.

The Senate Budget Committee on Tuesday released two reports it had obtained from an inquiry that Credit Suisse commissioned into banking activities by German Nazis who went to Argentina in the 1930s.

One of the reports was written by Neil M. Barofsky, a lawyer the bank hired to oversee the investigation but dismissed in November after its scope expanded to Nazis who fled Europe at the end of World War II. The committee received a copy of the report once it issued a subpoena for it last month, as Credit Suisse teetered on collapse.

“Credit Suisse’s decision to stop its review midstream has left many questions unanswered, including questions about the thoroughness of its prior investigative efforts, the extent to which it served Nazi interests and the bank’s role in servicing Nazis fleeing justice after the war,” Barofsky wrote.

The dispute shows that eight decades after World War II, the understanding of how Swiss banks provided financial assistance to Nazis is still incomplete. The topic also remains deeply contentious, adding to the turbulence that Credit Suisse has faced in recent weeks amid the global banking panic that led rival UBS to agree to buy it for about $3.2 billion.

The Budget Committee began an investigation after the Simon Wiesenthal Center, a Jewish human rights group named for a famed Nazi hunter, contacted Sen. Charles Grassley, the top Republican on the committee, in February about what had happened.

In a statement Tuesday, Credit Suisse said Barofsky’s report contained “numerous factual errors, misleading and gratuitous statements and unsupported allegations that are based on an incomplete understanding of the facts. The bank strongly rejects these misrepresentations.” The statement did not specifically identify any mistakes.

Through a spokesperson, Barofsky declined to comment.

In discussions with the committee, representatives of the bank denied any wrongdoing and said it was committed to pursuing the historical truth of what happened, people familiar with the matter said. The bank also portrayed its decision to fire Barofsky as a commercial dispute, not an attempt to impede the investigation. The underlying inquiry by a forensic accounting firm, it said, continued under the oversight of a different lawyer.

The bank produced its own 22-page account of events in March. After reviewing findings that it said “supplement but do not materially alter the information already available in the published historical record,” the report stated, “Credit Suisse has concluded that no further measures are currently warranted regarding the issues” that the Simon Wiesenthal Center had raised.

But after the Senate committee’s investigation, the bank agreed last week that it would scrutinize an additional list of names the center had gathered of people associated with a clandestine network that helped Nazis escape Europe after World War II.

In a statement, Grassley said that Credit Suisse, despite initially agreeing to investigate, had “established an unnecessarily rigid and narrow scope,” refused to follow leads, removed Barofsky and insisted on redacting portions of the report he had turned over.

Many Germans relocated to Argentina in the years before and after World War II, including a number of Nazis who fled Europe amid Adolf Hitler’s downfall. In 2020, the Simon Wiesenthal Center announced that it had uncovered information about Germans living there in the 1930s, which might help identify additional accounts linked to Nazis.

Executives at the time agreed to investigate assets deposited with a bank that became part of what is now known as Credit Suisse and hired an international forensic accounting firm, AlixPartners, to do so. The bank later appointed Barofsky as an independent overseer of the inquiry to give the center greater confidence, the people said.

Barofsky, of the New York law firm Jenner & Block, is a former prosecutor who was the inspector general for the $700 billion Troubled Assets Relief Program, the bank bailout response to the 2008 financial crisis. In selecting him, Credit Suisse went with a familiar figure: Since 2014, he has served as an independent corporate monitor for the bank after it pleaded guilty to helping American clients evade taxes.

In the 1990s, Swiss banks underwent major investigations that sought to uncover and grapple with their past financial assistance to Nazis and to identify any remaining assets belonging to victims of the Holocaust. The banks hoped that scrutiny and the restitution that Credit Suisse and UBS agreed to pay in 1998 had put the matter behind them.