Tell us: Are soaring home prices keeping you from buying a house?

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
June 7, 2021, 3:26PM


Has the current real estate market made it more difficult to find an affordable home?

If you'd like to exit the rental market and buy a house in Sonoma County, but lofty home prices are putting homeownership out of your reach, business reporter/editor Paul Bomberger would like to interview you for an upcoming story.

Reach out to him at paul.bomberger@pressdemocrat.com or 215-237-4448.

