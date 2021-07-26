Subscribe

Tell us: Are you reluctant to return to the office?

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
July 26, 2021, 3:01PM

As managers are starting to move to bring workers back to the office or at least consider it, there's a group of young resisters emerging.

They are people in their 20s or 30s reluctant to the idea because they've been productive working remotely during the pandemic and don't want to lose the flexibility working from home gives them.

If you are one of them in Sonoma County, please contact business reporter/editor Paul Bomberger to be interviewed for an upcoming story. He can be reached at paul.bomberger@pressdemocrat.com, or by phone or text at 215-237-4448.

