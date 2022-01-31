Tell us: Has your business been affected by Sonoma County’s temporary ban on gatherings?

How has your business been affected by Sonoma County’s Jan. 12 health order banning large indoor and outdoor gatherings for 30 days?

This ban, the strictest of its kind among the nine Bay Area counties, ends Feb. 10. Meanwhile, we want to chronicle its impact on area businesses.

Let us know your thoughts for possible inclusion in an article by emailing staff writer Austin Murphy at austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com.