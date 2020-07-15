These companies are hiring right now in Sonoma County, the Bay Area

If you've been laid off or are seeking additional income during the pandemic, here are some of the businesses hiring locally right now.

Know of a business that is hiring right now, but is not included in this list? Email us at onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com.

The U.S. Postal Service has multiple openings for drivers and mechanics throughout the Bay Area. Click here to search for jobs.

FedEx is hiring in Sonoma County. Available positions include courier, delivery driver, and operations admin. Click here for more information.

Moscato Family Provisions in Penngrove has three open positions, including warehouse assistant, delivery driver, and brand specialist. Click here to apply.

CVS is hiring for several positions throughout the Bay Area. Click here to search for jobs.

The County of Sonoma has openings for several managerial positions, as well as internships and counseling positions. To learn more or apply, click here.

Peterson Caterpillar in Santa Rosa has several job openings, both technical and in the office. Veterans are highly encouraged to apply. To learn more or apply, click here.

Lucky Supermarkets is hiring for multiple positions, including clerks, baggers, and deli specialists. Click here to learn more.

Target is hiring at their Petaluma, Rohnert Park, Santa Rosa, and Napa stores. Click here to search for jobs.

Safeway is hiring cashiers, clerks, baggers, and specialists in the Bay Area. Click here to see all available positions.

Raley’s has several job openings for temporary, part-time, and full-time positions, ranging from store clerk to facilities. Click here for more information.

Amy’s Kitchen is hiring at both their Petaluma and Santa Rosa locations. Click here to learn more or apply.

Lowe’s has seasonal, part-time, and full-time job openings at their Cotati location. Click here for more information.

Exchange Bank has several job openings at their Santa Rosa locations. Click here to search for jobs.