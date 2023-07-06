Threads, Instagram’s ‘Twitter killer,’ has arrived

SAN FRANCISCO — After months of speculation and secrecy, Mark Zuckerberg’s long-rumored competitor app to Twitter is here.

The new app, Threads, was unveiled Wednesday as a companion to Instagram, the popular photo-sharing network that Zuckerberg’s company, Meta, bought more than a decade ago. If Instagram executives get their way, Threads will also replace rival Twitter, with some techies referring to it as a “Twitter killer.”

✨ Threads is here – a new app where you can share updates and join convos ✨



Use your Instagram account to log in and get started 🎉 https://t.co/eEyTigO7WB pic.twitter.com/mCNsx33ZVg — Instagram (@instagram) July 5, 2023

The rollout of Threads ramps up the rivalry between Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, who bought Twitter last year. Musk has changed the experience of Twitter by tinkering with its algorithm and other features, and most recently imposed temporary limits on how many posts people could read when using the app.

Many tech companies have tried capitalizing on Twitter’s recent turmoil. But Threads has a leg up, backed by Meta’s deep pockets and Instagram’s enormous user base.

In a post to his Threads account on Wednesday, Zuckerberg said he wanted the new app to be “friendly as it expands,” which was an area where “Twitter never succeeded” as much as he believed it should have.

Built by Instagram, Threads is positioned as an app where people can have real-time, public conversations with one another. “The idea is to hopefully build an open, friendly space for communities,” Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, said in an interview.

Instagram has tied Threads closely to itself. Those interested in signing up for the new app are required to have an Instagram account for now. A user’s Instagram handle must also be their Threads user name.

And people will be able to directly import the list of those they follow on Instagram to Threads if they wish. Instagram’s verified users will also be verified on the new app. Users can set their Threads account to be private or public.

Threads looks nearly identical to Twitter in many ways. Users can post mostly text-based messages to a scrolling feed, where people who follow them and whom they follow can reply. Threads does not currently support direct messaging, a feature that Twitter offers.

Threads is available for download for free from Apple’s App Store and the Google Play Store in the United States and roughly 100 other countries. Meta said Threads will not initially be available in the European Union, one of the company’s largest markets.