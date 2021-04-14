Tips for Sonoma County sellers and homebuyers to navigate hot market

Buyers and sellers should keep in mind the following tips as they enter the booming Sonoma County market for single-family homes.

Buyers:

1) You may only get one chance to make an offer on a house so make it realistic.

2) Get a fully underwritten preapproval letter from your lender that shows the mortgage will get approved.

3) Choose a local lender that a real estate agent can get on the phone if needed, rather than large online lenders that could be tough to reach.

4) Realize that we are still in a pandemic when you tour a prospective home. Don’t touch anything inside and try to move through the tour quickly.

Sellers:

1) Have home inspection and pest reports ready for prospective buyers.

2) Take your time to select a good photographer for your home listing pictures and make sure the text in your listing reflects the true nature of the residence and highlights its best features.

3) Give extra time to select home inspectors and photographers because they could be booked due to high demand.

4) Trust your real estate agent on setting the list price. There may be an inclination to shoot for a much higher price based on past comparable sales, but that could backfire.

Source: David Rendino, a broker with RE/MAX Marketplace in Cotati