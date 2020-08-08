Tony Baldini joins Lede Family Wines in Yountville

Tony Baldini has joined Lede Family Wines in Yountville as president and chief operating officer.

Baldini comes to Lede after almost a decade at Hahn Family Wines, where he was CEO. He also has worked at Constellation Brands Inc., Don Sebastiani & Sons and Jackson Family Wines.

Lede operates Cliff Lede Vineyards with its flagship wine Poetry, and is located in the Stags Leap District of Napa Valley; FEL Wines, based in Anderson Valley; and the Poetry Inn, a five-room small luxury hotel perched above its Poetry Vineyard.

Baldini holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from UC Davis and a MBA from UC Berkeley.

Crimson Wine Group reports quarterly net loss, sales decrease

Crimson Wine Group of Napa reported net sales of $13.6 million for the quarter that ended on June 30, a nearly 17% decrease from the same period in 2019.

Crimson, which owns local wineries as Seghesio Family Vineyards in Healdsburg and Pine Ridge Vineyards in the Stags Leap region of Napa Valley, made the announcement in a Thursday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company reported a net loss of $1.4 million for the quarter compared to a net loss of $878 million for the same quarter last year.

Crimson had gotten a $3.8 million pandemic emergency loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program.

Wine trade group lobbies for provisions in stimulus talks

WineAmerica, a trade group representing wineries across the United States, made a last-minute push for items that could benefit the wine sector as top congressional leaders worked with the Trump administration to try to reach a deal on another emergency package that could stimulate the economy in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jim Trezise, president of the group, wrote to his members Friday on his efforts. He called for extending and revising the Paycheck Protection Program.

Others priorities for the group include extending the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act that reduces excise taxes for wineries. That is slated to expire on Dec. 31.

The trade group also asked for special financial relief for restaurants, which could include some wineries, from a fund that would allocate $120 billion in grants to such businesses, and tax incentives to entice consumers to patronize restaurants and wineries.

