Top Twitter executives fired as Elon Musk takeover begins

FAIZ SIDDIQUI AND ELIZABETH DWOSKIN
WASHINGTON POST
October 27, 2022, 5:57PM
SAN FRANCISCO - Elon Musk took control of Twitter on Thursday as his $44 billion deal to take over the company closed.

As one of his first moves, he fired several top Twitter executives, according to three people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters. One of those confirmed the deal had closed.

CEO Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal and Vijaya Gadde, head of legal policy, trust, and safety, were all fired, according to the people.

The three top Twitter executives were hastily shuttled from the building, the people said. The deal closing caps a months-long roller coaster saga.

